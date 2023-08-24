Stakeknife report a ‘step closer’ to publication after passing security checks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stakeknife report a ‘step closer’ to publication after passing security checks

By Press Association
Former Bedfordshire chief constable Jon Boutcher, head of Operation Kenova, said the interim report on the activities of Stakeknife has moved a ‘step closer’ to publication (Brian Lawless/PA)
A report on the British Army’s top agent within the Provisional IRA has passed national security checks with no changes or redactions, the former police chief who led the probe has said.

Former Bedfordshire chief constable Jon Boutcher, head of Operation Kenova, said the interim findings into the activities of Stakeknife have now moved a “step closer” to publication.

The report has been provided to the Public Prosecution Service to assess whether it is prejudicial to any future prosecutions and no date has yet been given for its final publication.

The investigation which led to the report took place over several years.

Stakeknife worked within the IRA’s notorious “nutting squad”, interrogating suspected informers during the Troubles.

His alleged activities are under investigation as part of Operation Kenova, which examined crimes such as murder and torture and the role played by the security services, including MI5.

Stakeknife was widely believed to be West Belfast man Freddie Scappaticci, who was in his 70s when he died earlier this year.

In a message on the Operation Kenova website, Mr Boutcher said: “I am pleased to announce that the Kenova interim report has now passed national security checking with no changes or redactions.

“It has now been provided to the Public Prosecution Service of Northern Ireland (PPS NI) to assess whether the report is prejudicial to any possible future prosecutions.

“I anticipate this will be a relatively expeditious process and, once complete, will be able to provide a further update on the progress of the report to publication.”

Operation Stakeknife
Jon Boutcher said the Kenova Report is a step closer to publication (Brian Lawless/PA)

Kenova has also taken on several other investigations and reviews since its inception.

Operation Mizzenmast, the murder of Jean Smyth-Campbell in 1972, Operation Turma, the murder of three RUC officers on Kinnego Embankment in 1982, and The Barnard Review, a review into what has become known as the Glenanne Gang series, will each be reported on separately in the future.