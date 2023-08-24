Moscow court ‘extends arrest’ of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moscow court ‘extends arrest’ of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich

By Press Association
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich in April (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich in April (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

The arrest of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich on espionage charges has been extended to November 30, Russian state news agency Tass said.

Gershkovich arrived at the Moscow court in a white prison van and was led out handcuffed, wearing jeans, trainers and a shirt.

Journalists outside the court were not allowed to witness the proceedings.

Tass said they were held behind closed doors because details of the criminal case are classified.

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, centre back to the camera, is escorted to the Lefortovsky court in Moscow, Russia
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, centre back to the camera, is escorted to the Lefortovsky court in Moscow, Russia (Dmitry Serebryakov/AP)

The prosecution had asked to extend his arrest from August 30.

Gershkovich has appealed against the extensions to his detention.

The 31-year-old US citizen was arrested in Yekaterinburg while on a reporting trip in late March.

Russia’s Federal Security Service said Gershkovich, “acting on the instructions of the American side, collected information constituting a state secret about the activities of one of the enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex”.

Gershkovich and his employer deny the allegations, and the US government declared him to be wrongfully detained.

The case has been wrapped in secrecy.

Russian authorities have not detailed what – if any – evidence they have gathered to support the espionage charges.

Earlier in August, US ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy made her third visit to Gershkovich and reported that he appeared to be in good health despite challenging circumstances.

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich is escorted to the Lefortovsky court in Moscow
Evan Gershkovich is escorted to court in Moscow (Dmitry Serebryakov/AP)

Gershkovich was being held at Moscow’s Lefortovo prison, notorious for its harsh conditions.

He is the first American reporter to face espionage charges in Russia since September 1986, when Nicholas Daniloff, a Moscow correspondent for US News and World Report, was arrested by the KGB.

Analysts have pointed out that Moscow may be using jailed Americans as bargaining chips in soaring US-Russian tensions over the Kremlin’s military operation in Ukraine.

At least two US citizens arrested in Russia in recent years – including WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner – have been exchanged for Russians jailed in the US.