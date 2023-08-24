Sewer workers ‘quack’ case of the blocked pipe as duck found roaming underground

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sewer workers ‘quack’ case of the blocked pipe as duck found roaming underground

By Press Association
Bristol sewage workers were met with an unusual blockage after they discovered a duck in the pipes (Wessex Water/PA)
Bristol sewage workers were met with an unusual blockage after they discovered a duck in the pipes (Wessex Water/PA)

Engineers working on sewers in Gloucestershire have removed an “unusual” blockage after a duck was found roaming the underground pipes.

The lone duck, believed to have been searching for algae to eat, was safely extracted after she was seen waddling along inside a pipe which carries rainwater underground.

The waterfowl-clogged conduit near Frenchay near Bristol was inspected by the Environment and Flooding Protection team at Wessex Water after they sent a robotic camera into the underground sewer system.

The camera captured the moment the duck stopped in its tracks and approached the lens with a quizzical look.

Duck inside sewage pipe
The duck gave a quizzical look to the robotic camera that inspected the pipes (Wessex Water/PA)

The duck then turned away from the camera before wandering back through the pipe.

It is understood that the duck managed to enter the underground sewer through a nearby access point. The animal was unscathed and safely removed from the conduit by engineers.

Though work to unblock sewers is common, engineers at Wessex Water have described this incident as “more unusual” than their other jobs.

A Wessex Water spokesperson said: “Our survey teams have come across a variety of blockages when regularly inspecting our foul and rainwater sewers – but this was one of the more unusual ones.

“It’s often masses of wet wipes that are discovered, which cause blockages that can put homes and the environment at risk of pollution.

“In this case, however, it was more of a moving impediment and, thankfully, our team were able to help the duck back above ground safely and none the worse for her escapade.”