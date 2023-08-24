Inquiry launched into case of innocent man jailed for 17 years for rape

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inquiry launched into case of innocent man jailed for 17 years for rape

By Press Association
Andrew Malkinson speaks to supporters after his conviction for rape was quashed (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
The Justice Secretary has ordered an independent public inquiry into the circumstances and handling of Andrew Malkinson’s case, after he wrongly spent 17 years in prison for a rape he did not commit.

Mr Malkinson had his 2003 conviction quashed by the Court of Appeal in July, after new DNA evidence potentially linking another man to the crime was identified.

Alex Chalk, the Justice Secretary said the case was “an atrocious miscarriage of justice” as he announced a non-statutory inquiry into Mr Malkinson’s case.

Non-statutory inquiries do not have the legal power to compel witnesses to attend, instead relying on the co-operation of people and organisations involved.

The probe will investigate the handling and the role of Greater Manchester Police, the Crown Prosecution Service and the Criminal Cases Review Commission in his conviction and subsequent appeals to ensure lessons are learned.

Mr Chalk went on: “The core function of our justice system is to convict the guilty and ensure the innocent walk free. Yet a man spent 17 years in prison for a crime he did not commit while a rapist remained on the loose.

“It is essential that lessons are learned in full.”

Mr Malkinson welcomed the news, and said: “I spent over 17 years wrongly imprisoned and so I hope that my lawyers and I will be given the opportunity to feed into the inquiry’s terms of reference.”

Wrongful convictions
Alex Chalk has ordered an inquiry into the case of wrongly convicted Andrew Malkinson Aaron Chown/PA)

“I had to take the police to court twice to force them to hand over evidence.

“The CCRC (Criminal Cases Review Commission) has so far refused to apologise and take accountability. So, naturally, I am concerned that witnesses from these agencies may not co-operate and hand over all the evidence.”

He added: “If there is any obstruction by the agencies involved, then the inquiry needs to be made statutory so that they can be compelled to hand over evidence.

“I want to see serious, profound changes in our justice system coming out of this. My case shows that the police cannot be trusted to investigate impartially or act as faithful gatekeepers to the evidence.

Andrew Malkinson hearing
Andrew Malkinson with his supporters outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

“It also shows that the CCRC, which could have spared me years of life behind bars, is not fit for purpose.”

Mr Malkinson’s solicitor, Emily Bolton, the founder of law charity Appeal, insisted her client “must be at the heart of any inquiry including having a voice in setting its terms of reference”.

She also said the inquiry should be put on a statutory footing “if the agencies involved refuse to act with full transparency and candour”.

A chair will be appointed in due course, as will the publication of the inquiry’s terms of reference, according to the Government.

The Ministry of Justice said Mr Malkinson’s views and experiences will be heard throughout the process.

Case files obtained by 57-year-old Mr Malkinson as he battled to be freed show that police and prosecutors knew forensic testing in 2007 had identified a searchable male DNA profile on the rape victim’s vest top that did not match his own.

No match was found on the police database at the time and no further action was taken.

Mr Malkinson wrote to the CCRC in 2009 for a review of his case, but at the conclusion of its review in 2012, the commission refused to order further forensic testing or refer the case for appeal.

CCRC documents relating to the case between 2009 and 2012 suggest there were concerns about costs.

Responding to the inquiry announcement, Chief Constable Stephen Watson, of Greater Manchester Police, said the force’s participation in the probe would be “fulsome and reflective of integrity, candour and humility”.

He added: “I am very sorry that Mr Malkinson has suffered so grievously over these past many years. I acknowledge and regret the very difficult and prolonged journey that Mr Malkinson has had to undertake to prove his innocence. This appalling miscarriage of justice merits the most detailed scrutiny.”

Helen Pitcher OBE, chair of the CCRC said: “To understand what went wrong in this appalling miscarriage of justice, every organisation involved in handling the case has to fully embrace this whole-system review quite rightly commissioned by the Lord Chancellor (the Justice Secretary).

“We must all contribute fully and engage promptly – and with a commitment to implement any recommendations it draws.”