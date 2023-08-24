Aymeric Laporte completes move from Manchester City to Saudi side Al-Nassr

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aymeric Laporte completes move from Manchester City to Saudi side Al-Nassr

By Press Association
Aymeric Laporte has left Manchester City for Saudi Arabia (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Aymeric Laporte has completed his move from Manchester City to Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr, the Premier League champions have announced.

The Saudi Pro League outfit are understood to have paid a fee of £23.5million for the 29-year-old Spain defender, who has spent the past five-and-a-half years at the Etihad Stadium.

Laporte follows former City team-mate Riyad Mahrez to the Middle East country after the Algerian joined Al-Ahli earlier in the summer transfer window.

Laporte told City’s website, www.mancity.com: “I am proud to have represented Manchester City over the last six seasons.

“When I first joined, I was excited about the prospect of winning trophies. However, I could not have imagined the success we would go on to achieve together.

“I would like to thank the coaches, my team-mates and of course the brilliant City fans for all of their support throughout my time in Manchester.

“I will always be a City fan and I look forward to seeing you all again.”

Laporte, who joined City from Athletic Bilbao in a £57million deal in January 2018, won five Premier League titles, the Champions League and five domestic cups as a member of Pep Guardiola’s squad.

However, he had fallen down the pecking order at City over the past year and the recent arrival of Josko Gvardiol had pushed him further to the fringes.

Aymeric Laporte
Laporte won 13 trophies with City (Nick Potts/PA)

City director of football Txiki Begiristain said: “Aymeric has been an excellent player for Manchester City during a great time for the club.

“He fitted into the team seamlessly upon arrival in 2018 and played a key role in many of our successes over the years that have followed.

“The form of the other defenders in the squad made it hard for him to find sufficient game time in 2022-23 and we respect his decision to seek a move elsewhere.

“I look forward to following his career from afar.”

Laporte joins an increasingly star-studded squad at Riyadh-based Al-Nassr, where his team-mates will include Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane and Marcelo Brozovic.