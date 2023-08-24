Pressure builds on government as ‘seventh circle of hell’ at Stormont continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Pressure builds on government as ‘seventh circle of hell’ at Stormont continues

By Press Association
Alliance Party MLA Kellie Armstrong after a political panel discussion in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)
Alliance Party MLA Kellie Armstrong after a political panel discussion in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

Pressure is building on the UK and Irish governments to “do more” as the political stalemate in Northern Ireland is branded the “seventh circle of hell”.

The Stormont Assembly has been effectively collapsed for more than a year while the DUP refuse to participate until they are satisfied that the UK has acted to protect the region in post-Brexit arrangements.

Speaking after meeting a large group of US politicians during a visit to Belfast, DUP MLA Emma Little-Pengelly insisted things could move quicker with political willingness on the part of the UK government.

American Irish State Legislator Caucus visit to NI
DUP MLA Emma Little-Pengelly after a political panel discussion with representatives of the five largest political parties at Stormont during a visit by the American Irish State Legislator Caucus in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

Sinn Fein MLA Conor Murphy said the UK and the Irish governments have a responsibility to work together to resolve the impasse.

During the meeting with the US politicians, Alliance MLA Kellie Armstrong said Northern Ireland is “in the political equivalent of the seventh circle of hell”.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Ms Armstrong said she was inspired to make the reference to Dante’s Inferno after being asked by the US delegation how things were going in Northern Ireland.

“It feels like we’re going round in circles, we’re not getting anywhere fast, we have a budget that is causing so many problems in Northern Ireland and sadly we have no legislature here to take any solutions forward,” she said.

“The DUP are the people who need to take a decision about the Windsor Framework, I’m hoping that they can do that very quickly so that we can all get back.”

American Irish State Legislator Caucus visit to NI
Sinn Fein MLA Conor Murphy giving reaction after the discussion with representatives of the five largest political parties at Stormont (Liam McBurney/PA)

Responding to a question around whether parties felt embarrassed meeting the delegation in Parliament Buildings that were not functioning politically, Mr Murphy said if there was embarrassment it should belong to the DUP.

Mr Murphy also said his party has had meetings with the UK government over the summer, and detected “no urgency” to get Stormont functioning again.

He said his party raised that with Irish premier Leo Varadkar when he visited Belfast earlier this month.

“The penny seems to be dropping in Dublin at least,” he said.

“It is not a tenable situation to allow this to drift on. We’re moving now into the implementation phase of the (Brexit) protocol arrangements and the DUP are still holding out in terms of negotiations.

“The two governments are co-guarantors of the Good Friday Agreement, they have a responsibility for taking action, for working together in the first instance, which would be a welcome development, and taking action to ensure that these institutions are put back in place.

“It shouldn’t continue one day longer. It wasn’t tenable when the DUP brought down the institutions, and it’s certainly not tenable now.”

Pressed for a timescale on her party’s discussions with the UK Government to secure what they need to return to Stormont, Ms Little-Pengelly said it could happen quickly with political willingness.

“We are engaged in a process of back and forth in terms of the constructive discussion to try to find resolution to the issues,” she said.

“We have been very clear with the Government in the document we have given them, what we need to see, and we have highlighted the concerns and issues raised to us by businesses about the Windsor Framework, and I think it’s very clear there are a lot of questions around what the implementation of all of this will mean.

“We want to find solutions, we haven’t been prescriptive about what those are because we want to get the maximum flexibility.

“I think there is, at the moment, a real obligation on the UK Government to build that trust with the people of Northern Ireland, fulfil what it is that the Prime Minister and his Government have promised to the people of Northern Ireland, and that’s what we’re waiting to see.

“These things can be done very, very quickly if there is political willingness to stretch, and to move and to find solutions. We believe this can be done very quickly if that willingness is there and we would urge the Government to find those workable solutions sooner rather than later and to allow for the stabilisation of things here.”