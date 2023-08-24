Double killer who murdered vicar and pensioner dies in jail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Double killer who murdered vicar and pensioner dies in jail

By Press Association
Stephen Farrow was found guilty of killing the Rev John Suddards and Betty Yates (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)
A double killer who murdered a vicar and a pensioner six weeks apart has died in jail, the Ministry of Justice said.

Stephen Farrow, 58, was serving two whole life orders after being found guilty of the murder of 77-year-old Betty Yates and 59-year-old Rev John Suddards in 2012.

He died at HMP Frankland in County Durham on Monday.

He broke into the pensioner’s home in Bewdley, Worcestershire, on January 2 that year and struck her from behind with a heavy walking stick.

Stephen Farrow trial
Vicar John Suddards and retired teacher Betty Yates (Police handouts/PA)

She fell unconscious and hit her head on the floor before he arranged her body and put a pillow over her head.

He then stabbed the retired teacher four times and left the knife in the fatal wound.

On February 13 that year, he killed Rev Suddards after the clergyman let him into his vicarage.

He attacked him with knives in his doorway, leaving seven deep wounds, and when the vicar got back up he kicked his victim back to the floor.

The reverend told the killer he was dying, to which Farrow replied “f****** die then and hurry up” before watching his victim pass away.

Farrow drank beer, ate food and watched two DVDs in the vicarage before leaving the following morning.

The vicar was discovered on the morning of February 14 lying fully clothed on his back in the hallway of the vicarage surrounded by pornography, party poppers, a condom wrapper, underwear, a canvas of Jesus Christ and a mirror.

Jurors at Bristol Crown Court deliberated for eight-and-a-half hours in 2012 before finding him guilty of two counts of murder and one count of burglary.

Stephen Farrow
Stephen Farrow (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)

Farrow, who was diagnosed as a psychopath, had denied both murders. 

He had, however, admitted the clergyman’s manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility, and a separate burglary in the village where the vicar was murdered. 

Farrow had an obsession with religion – claiming he had been sexually abused at boarding school by a priest – and wanted to murder the Archbishop of Canterbury.

The murder of Mr Suddards at his vicarage in Thornbury, South Gloucestershire, was the culmination of a two-month reign of terror in which Farrow killed Mrs Yates and threatened to kill “Christian scum”.

His trial heard that Farrow sent a chilling text message to a friend on New Year’s Eve 2011, warning her that the “church will be the first to suffer”.

According to Farrow, 2012 marked the start of the “second coming of Christ”.

In the burglary he had admitted, Alan and Margaret Pinder spent Christmas and new year away and returned to find a note pinned to a table by two knives, which read: “Be thankful you didn’t come back or we will have killed you, Christian scum. I f****** hate God.”

A Prison Service spokesperson said on Thursday: “HMP Frankland prisoner Stephen Farrow died on August 21.

“As with all deaths in custody, the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman will investigate.”