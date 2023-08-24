Meghan to join husband Harry at Invictus Games

The Duchess of Sussex will join her husband at the Invictus Games being staged in Germany, a spokesperson for the couple has confirmed.

Meghan is expected to miss the opening ceremony of the sporting event for wounded military personnel and veterans being staged in Dusseldorf from September 9 over eight days.

But she will fly to Europe and join husband Harry shortly after the event – which will see participants from across the globe taking part – begins.

Harry cheers on competitors during the powerlifting event at the Invictus Games 2022 (Aaron Chown/PA)

Before the Invictus Games get under way, Harry will travel to the UK to attend a charity’s awards ceremony on the eve of the first anniversary of the late Queen’s death.

Harry will celebrate the achievements and resilience of seriously ill youngsters and their families supported by the charity WellChild, at the event being staged in London on September 7.

A spokesperson for the couple said: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to attend the Invictus Games 2023 in Dusseldorf.

“The Duke will be in attendance throughout the entirety of the games and will be joined by the Duchess shortly after the games begin.”

Harry and Meghan at an Invictus event at Zuiderpark in The Hague last year (Aaron Chown/PA)

The duke’s Heart Of Invictus Netflix documentary, filmed by a camera crew who covered Harry and Meghan’s visit to the 2022 games in the Netherlands, will be aired on August 30.

The footage includes Harry appearing on stage at the Invictus Games, which he founded in 2014 as a paralympic-style sporting competition for injured and sick military personnel and veterans.

He says: “If your goal was to make your country proud, you’ve done it … If your goal was to make your family happy, you’ve achieved it … You are people of substance, of resilience, of strength. You have the heart of Invictus.”