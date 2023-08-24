Tottenham forward Troy Parrott joins Excelsior Rotterdam on season-long loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tottenham forward Troy Parrott joins Excelsior Rotterdam on season-long loan

By Press Association
Troy Parrott has left Tottenham to join Excelsior on a season-long loan (Brian Lawless/PA)
Tottenham have allowed young forward Troy Parrott to join Excelsior Rotterdam on a season-long loan.

The 21-year-old Republic of Ireland international spent the 2022-23 campaign at Preston, where he scored four goals in 34 appearances for the Sky Bet Championship club.

A groin injury prevented Parrott from joining the Spurs squad on their Asia-Pacific pre-season tour under new boss Ange Postecoglou and he will now continue his develop in the Eredivisie.

Parrott made his Tottenham debut in 2019 but has only appeared a further three times for his boyhood club and now follows in the footsteps of another academy graduate in playing for Excelsior.

Ex-Spurs youngster Marcus Edwards spent the 2018-19 season in Rotterdam, while former Ireland forward David Connolly scored 42 goals for Excelsior during two loan spells.

“Last week I had discussions with trainer Marinus Dijkhuizen and technical manager Niels Van Duinen. The story they told appealed to me,” Parrott told the official Excelsior website.

“The way Excelsior play football and the ambitions of the club suit me. I have also obtained information from others and I think football in the Netherlands is more technical than in the English Championship.

“I think that way of playing football suits me and that’s why I think Excelsior is the right choice for me now.”

After allowing Parrott to leave on loan, Tottenham now turn their attention to further trimming their squad and will listen to offers for Hugo Lloris, Djed Spence, Eric Dier, Davinson Sanchez, Japhet Tanganga, Sergio Reguilon, Tanguy Ndombele, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Bryan Gil during the final days of the summer transfer window.