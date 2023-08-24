Republican presidential candidates enjoy fundraising boost after debate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Republican presidential candidates enjoy fundraising boost after debate

By Press Association
Republican presidential candidates on the debate stage (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Republican presidential candidates on the debate stage (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Some candidates have enjoyed a fundraising boost following the first Republican presidential debate.

Biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy has taken in 450,000 US dollars (£356,000) since Wednesday night’s debate, with an average donation of 38 dollars (£30), campaign spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin told The Associated Press.

Mr Ramaswamy, a political newcomer who occupied centre stage in the absence of current frontrunner Donald Trump, scored several memorable moments during the debate, criticising some rivals as “super PAC puppets” who were using “ready-made, pre-prepared slogans” to attack him.

Vivek Ramaswamy talks with reporters after the debate
Vivek Ramaswamy talks with reporters after the debate (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Mr Ramaswamy, has largely been self-funding his campaign and raised more than 7.7 million dollars (£6.1 million) in the second quarter, finishing with more than 9 million dollars (£7.13 million) on hand.

At least one candidate, South Carolina senator Tim Scott, made a direct fundraising appeal onstage in Milwaukee, asking viewers in his closing remarks to go to his campaign website “for more information or to make a contribution”.

Other campaigns did not immediately respond to messages about their post-debate fundraising, but some donors are talking.

After being briefed in Milwaukee by representatives of Florida governor Ron DeSantis, donor Hal Lambert said he was pleased with his chosen candidate’s performance.

“Everyone’s extremely happy,” Mr Lambert said in an interview. “I think he did extremely well. I think he stayed out of the bickering on stage.”

A handful of candidates became creative in their fundraising appeals in order to meet the Republican National Committee’s 40,000 minimum unique donor requirement for debate participants. Some of the ploys worked, such as North Dakota governor Doug Burgum’s giveaway of 20 dollar (£15.85) Biden Relief Cards in exchange for donations as low as 1 dollar (79p).