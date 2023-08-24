Writers union says studios’ counter-offer is ‘neither nothing nor nearly enough’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Writers union says studios’ counter-offer is ‘neither nothing nor nearly enough’

By Press Association
WGA says studios’ counter-offer is ‘neither nothing, nor nearly enough’ (Mary Altaffer/AP)
WGA says studios’ counter-offer is ‘neither nothing, nor nearly enough’ (Mary Altaffer/AP)

Striking Hollywood writers have said a counter-offer by the representatives of major Hollywood studios is “neither nothing nor nearly enough”.

On Thursday the Writers Guild of America (WGA) said it “will continue to advocate for proposals that fully address our issues rather than accept half measures”.

More than 11,000 members of the WGA have been on strike since May 2 over issues including pay and the threat of artificial intelligence (AI).

Earlier this week the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) released details of a “comprehensive package” which it said addressed all the issues the union has identified.

The AMPTP said the new offer recognises “the foundational role writers play in the industry and underscores the companies’ commitment to ending the strike”.

It includes “unprecedented terms” in the areas of generative AI, data transparency and minimum staffing, the AMPTP said.

Negotiators for both sides met on August 11 and have continued to meet since.

In an update on negotiations, shared with members on Thursday, the WGA said: “The companies’ counteroffer is neither nothing, nor nearly enough.

“We will continue to advocate for proposals that fully address our issues rather than accept half measures.

“Despite the AMPTP’s attempt at a detour around us, we remain committed to direct negotiations with the companies.

“That’s actually how a deal gets made and the strike ends. That will be good for the rest of the industry and the companies as well.

“Until then, we will see you on the picket lines.”

The WGA previously said it met in “good faith” with Walt Disney Company chief executive Bob Iger, Universal Pictures chairwoman Donna Langley, the co-chief executive of Netflix, Ted Sarandos, Warner Bros Discovery chief executive David Zaslav, and president of the AMPTP Carol Lombardini.

“We were met with a lecture about how good their single and only counter-offer was,” it said in a statement.

“We explained all the ways in which their counter’s limitations and loopholes and omissions failed to sufficiently protect writers from the existential threats that caused us to strike in the first place.

“We told them that a strike has a price, and that price is an answer to all – and not just some – of the problems they have created in the business.

“But this wasn’t a meeting to make a deal. This was a meeting to get us to cave, which is why, not 20 minutes after we left the meeting, the AMPTP released its summary of their proposals.

“This was the companies’ plan from the beginning – not to bargain, but to jam us.”