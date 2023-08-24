Four dead after retired police officer opens fire at California biker bar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Four dead after retired police officer opens fire at California biker bar

By Press Association
Authorities at the scene of the fatal shooting (ABC7 Los Angeles via AP)
Authorities at the scene of the fatal shooting (ABC7 Los Angeles via AP)

Four people are dead after a retired police officer opened fire in a popular California biker bar.

The gunman shot dead three people and left six others with gunshot wounds before he was shot and killed by police.

Officials have identified the gunman as 59-year-old John Snowling. They say his estranged wife, Marie Snowling, was injured in the shooting. She had filed for divorce and her father told a newspaper that John Snowling could not “deal with the divorce”.

Police at the scene of the mass shooting at Cook’s Corner in California
Police at the scene of the mass shooting at Cook’s Corner in California (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

The cover band at the historic Southern California biker bar had just launched into their next song when the gunman walked in and opened fire.

Some froze, others ran as the bullets flew inside busy Cook’s Corner, which was holding its weekly spaghetti night on Wednesday.

The gunman then went outside and kept firing, witnesses said. Within minutes, officers arrived and killed the gunman, Orange County Sheriff’s Sergeant Frank Gonzalez said.

Three people were pronounced dead at the scene; six others were shot and taken to a hospital, officials said.

M Street band keyboardist Mark Johnson hid behind a speaker with his wife, singer Debbie Johnson.

“Once he started shooting, it was very indiscriminate,” Mark Johnson said. “He just is firing indiscriminately.”

California Biker Bar Shooting
Gunfire at the popular bar killed three people and wounded six others, and the gunman was also shot dead (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Betty Fruichantie told NBC4 Los Angeles that she was with the gunman’s estranged wife, Marie Snowling, who fell to the floor. With bullets flying past her face, Ms Fruichantie ran and hid in a toilet with others.

“And when we came out, people were on the floor and people were like over people trying to help them, just holding their wounds,” she said.

Marie Snowling’s father, William Mosby, of Lake Forest, told The Orange County Register that his daughter was taken to a hospital after being shot. Mr Mosby said he initially heard his daughter had been killed.

“I’m extremely relieved,” Mr Mosby said. “What I heard was the worst.”

Providence Mission Hospital, in nearby Mission Viejo, said it treated six people who were shot. A woman shot in the jaw and a man shot in the chest were in critical condition, the hospital said in a statement. The four others were in stable condition.

Marie Snowling filed for divorce from John Snowling in December 2022, Ventura County online court records show. The case was scheduled for a mandatory settlement conference in November.

Mr Mosby told the newspaper that John Snowling could not “deal with the divorce”.