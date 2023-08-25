Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales set to step down over World Cup behaviour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales set to step down over World Cup behaviour

By Press Association
Luis Rubiales is set to announce his resignation, according to reports (Manu Fernandez/AP)
Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales is set to step down on Friday after heavy criticism of his behaviour at the World Cup final in Sydney on Sunday, according to reports in Spain.

Rubiales’ expected resignation will come one day after FIFA opened disciplinary proceedings against the 46-year-old, who grabbed his crotch in celebration of Spain’s victory over England, then kissed Spain midfielder Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the trophy celebration.

FIFA said in a statement issued on Thursday afternoon: “The FIFA disciplinary committee informed Luis Rubiales, president of the Spanish Football Association, today that it is opening disciplinary proceedings against him based on the events that occurred during the final of the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ on August 20, 2023.”

FIFA’s statement added: “The events may constitute violations of article 13 paragraphs 1 and 2 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code.

“The FIFA disciplinary committee will only provide further information on these disciplinary proceedings once it has issued a final decision on the matter.

“FIFA reiterates its unwavering commitment to respecting the integrity of all individuals and strongly condemns any behaviour to the contrary.”

The sections of the disciplinary code referenced in the FIFA statement cover “offensive behaviour and violations of the principles of fair play”.

The code cites examples of behaviour which could lead to disciplinary measures being taken, including “insulting a natural or legal person in any way, especially by using offensive gestures, signs or language” and “behaving in a way that brings the sport of football and/or FIFA into disrepute”.

Rubiales issued an apology via video on Monday for the Hermoso kiss, but Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez described the apology as “insufficient”.

The Spanish FA has called an extraordinary general assembly on Friday in response to the matter, while confirming it has opened internal proceedings.

Luis Rubiales, left, following the Women’s World Cup final
Luis Rubiales, left, following the Women’s World Cup final (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Rubiales is a UEFA vice-president and a member of its ruling executive committee, and the PA news agency understands if the Spanish federation was to dismiss Rubiales it could ask UEFA for the right to nominate a replacement.

If FIFA suspended him, Rubiales’ seat on the ExCo would remain vacant until the next UEFA Congress, when a replacement would be elected.

The FIFA proceedings could also hamper Spain’s bid to co-host the 2030 men’s World Cup finals, which Rubiales is helping to lead.

Spain is bidding alongside Portugal, Ukraine and Morocco for the centenary finals, with a decision on who will host due to be taken at an extraordinary FIFA Congress in the final quarter of next year.