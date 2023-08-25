Researchers call on governments to raise legal smoking age to 22

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Researchers call on governments to raise legal smoking age to 22

By Press Association
Young people should be banned from buying tobacco products until they are 22, researchers have suggested (PA)
Young people should be banned from buying tobacco products until they are 22, researchers have suggested (PA)

Young people should be banned from buying tobacco products until they are 22, researchers have suggested after a study found those who start smoking before the age of 20 find it more difficult to quit.

Scientists said a rise in the minimum age by governments across the world could reduce nicotine dependence.

A team from Japan looked at 1,382 smokers who had visited a smoking cessation clinic in Kyoto.

Patients were split into two groups based on the age they started smoking – less than 20 years old or 20 years and older.

They all completed the Fagerstrom test for nicotine dependence (FTND), a standard tool to assess a the intensity of a person’s physical addiction to nicotine.

The test asked questions such as ‘how soon after you wake up do you smoke your first cigarette?’ and ‘how many cigarettes per day do you smoke?’, with patients giving a score for each answer.

The figure is then tallied up to a dependency score of low (one-two), low to moderate (three-four), moderate (five-seven) or high (eight or higher).

Carbon monoxide was also measured in the breath to indicate the number of cigarettes smoked in the past 24 hours.

Some 556 smokers had started before the age of 20 – the legal age in Japan – while 826 had started later.

Those who took up the habit before 20 reported smoking 25 cigarettes per day compared to 22 per day in the late-starter group.

Those who started earlier also had higher respiratory carbon monoxide levels in the breath.

Of the early starters, 46% had successfully quit smoking, compared to 56% of those who started smoking at aged 20 or over.

The findings have been presented at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress 2023 in Amsterdam.

Author Dr Koji Hasegawa, of the National Hospital Organisation Kyoto Medical Centre, said: “Our results show that starting smoking early is linked with higher nicotine dependency, even in young adulthood.

“The study indicates that increasing the legal age to buy tobacco to 22 years or older could lead to a reduction in the number of people addicted to nicotine and at risk of adverse health consequences.”

In the UK, you must be over 18 to buy cigarettes. The minimum age was increased from 16 in 2007.

It is estimated that 13.3% of over 18s – 6.6 million people – smoked in the UK as of 2021.

According to NHS England, smoking causes about 76,000 deaths per year, with many more living with debilitating conditions caused by the habit.

In 2019, the Government unveiled its ambition to make England ‘smoke free’ by 2030, meaning only 5% of the population will smoke.

A report called ‘The Khan Review: making smoking obsolete’ was published in June 2022 and includes a suggestion to raise the legal age of smoking.

It said: “The Government must stop young people starting to smoke, which is why I recommend increasing the age of sale from 18, by one year, every year until no one can buy a tobacco product in this country.”

The report also calls for more investment in smoking cessation services, the promotion of vapes and making smoking prevention part of the “NHS’s DNA”.