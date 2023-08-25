Spanish football president Luis Rubiales refuses to resign from post

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Spanish football president Luis Rubiales refuses to resign from post

By Press Association
Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales has said he will not quit (Isabel Infantes/PA)
A defiant Luis Rubiales has said he will not resign as president of the Spanish football federation despite facing widespread criticism and disciplinary proceedings over his behaviour at last Sunday’s Women’s World Cup final.

The 46-year-old kissed midfielder Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the trophy and medals presentation after Spain’s victory over England in Sydney.

He had earlier grabbed his crotch in celebration while stood metres away from Spain’s Queen Letizia and her teenage daughter in the stadium’s VIP area.

Football’s world governing body FIFA opened disciplinary proceedings against Rubiales on Thursday over his conduct, but he told an extraordinary general assembly of Spain’s football federation, the RFEF, on Friday, that he would not step down.

“I will not resign,” he said multiple times.

“I apologise for my mistakes. I’m going to continue fighting as my parents and my coaches taught me. Those who know me, know that we are going to get to the end.”

Rubiales issued an apology via video message on Monday, but Spain’s prime minister Pedro Sanchez described that as “insufficient”.

Hermoso’s interests in the case are being managed by the FUTPRO union, which expressed its “firm and resounding condemnation” for behaviour “which violates the dignity of women” in its own statement issued on Wednesday.

Jenni Hermoso said on social media immediately after the final that she
Jenni Hermoso said on social media immediately after the final that she “didn’t like” the kiss from Rubiales (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Rubiales is a member of UEFA’s ruling executive committee and a vice-president of European football’s governing body, and is also leading a Spanish bid to co-host the 2030 men’s World Cup finals. FIFA Congress is expected to appoint the hosts of the centenary tournament late next year.

FIFA, in opening proceedings against Rubiales on Thursday, said it remained committed to “respecting the integrity of all individuals, and strongly condemns any behaviour to the contrary”.

It said Rubiales’ conduct may constitute violations of article 13 paragraphs one and two of the FIFA disciplinary code.

That section of the code covers “offensive behaviour and violations of the principles of fair play”.

The code cites examples of behaviour which could lead to disciplinary measures being taken, including “insulting a natural or legal person in any way, especially by using offensive gestures, signs or language” and “behaving in a way that brings the sport of football and/or FIFA into disrepute”.

Spain’s second deputy prime minister, Yolanda Diaz, said in a post on X that the events at Friday’s General Assembly had been “unacceptable” and said the government “must act and take urgent measures”.

“Impunity for macho actions is over. Rubiales cannot continue in office,” her post concluded.