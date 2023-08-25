More than one in 10 flats and terraces classed ‘overcrowded’ in parts of England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More than one in 10 flats and terraces classed ‘overcrowded’ in parts of England

By Press Association
More than one in 10 terraces in some areas of England were recorded as overcrowded in the 2021 census (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
More than one in 10 flats, terraces and semi-detached homes in some areas of England are officially considered overcrowded, with the proportion rising to at least one in five in parts of London, new figures show.

There are also sharp contrasts in levels of overcrowding across different religious and ethnic groups, which may reflect differences in age and background among households.

The data is the latest to be released from the census, which took place in England and Wales on March 21 2021.

It shows the proportion of flats considered overcrowded was highest in the London boroughs of Barking & Dagenham (22.7%), Newham (21.8%) and Redbridge (20.0%), along with Slough in Berkshire (20.8%).

There were 38 local authorities where at least one in 10 flats met the criteria for being overcrowded on the day of the census, 28 of which were in the capital and all in south-east England, except for Leicester (16.0%).

London boroughs also came first for overcrowding in terraced housing, with Newham (18.6%) and Barking & Dagenham (13.6%) recording the highest proportions.

But there is a greater spread of geographical areas at the top of this list, including Leicester (13.2%), Birmingham (11.9%), Oldham (10.6%) and Manchester (9.4%).

A household is classed as being overcrowded if it has fewer bedrooms than required, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS) which published the data.

To determine if a household has enough bedrooms, residents are divided into types, each of which should have their own room – for example, an adult couple, any other adult aged 21 or over, two males aged 10 to 20 (sharing), two females aged 10 to 20 (sharing) or two children aged nine and under.

Overcrowding in semi-detached properties at the time of the 2021 census was again highest in London, affecting more than one in four households in Newham (26.2%), followed by the nearby boroughs of Tower Hamlets (19.7%) and Barking & Dagenham (17.9%).

Outside London, the highest figures were for Slough (14.9%), Luton (10.7%) and Leicester (10.4%).

The pattern is similar for overcrowding in detached homes, with Newham once more topping the list (26.3%), followed by Tower Hamlets (21.8%) and Barking & Dagenham (21.3%), while Manchester (11.5%) and Slough (11.1%) are highest outside the capital.

The local authorities that saw the lowest levels of overcrowding tend to be largely rural areas or parts of the country with few built-up areas.

Allerdale in Cumbria recorded the lowest rates for flats (0.8% overcrowded) and the Derbyshire Dales was lowest for terraces (1.2%), while Craven in North Yorkshire had the lowest rate for semi-detached properties (0.9%) and Rutland in the East Midlands was lowest for detached homes (0.3%).

There are sharp differences in levels of overcrowding when looking at other characteristics, such as religion and ethnicity.

Some 22.5% of households in England where all members identified as Muslim were classed as overcrowded – more than five times more likely than all households (4.4%).

For other religions the figure is even lower, at 3.0% for Christian-only households and 2.8% for Jewish, with 8.8% for Sikh and 9.1% for Hindu-only homes.

The figures may reflect the different age profiles of religious groups, the ONS said.

The average age of people in England and Wales identifying as Muslim at the time of the census was 27, while for people identifying as Christian it was 51.

Among ethnic groups, households in England where all members identified as black had the highest level of overcrowding (16.1%), followed by those that were Asian-only (14.6%) – well above the equivalent figures for mixed (6.5%) and white (2.5%).

For households with two ethnic groups the figure was 11.1%, while for three or more ethnic groups it was 12.1%.