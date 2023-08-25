Man arrested on suspicion of murder amid search for missing woman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Man arrested on suspicion of murder amid search for missing woman

By Press Association
Claire Knights, aged 54 (Kent Police/PA)
Claire Knights, aged 54 (Kent Police/PA)

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the disappearance of a 54-year-old woman in Kent, police said.

Claire Knights, from Upstreet near Canterbury, was last seen in the village on August 23.

It is believed she was walking her white and brown spaniel called Zebulon from there to the area of Minnis Bay in Birchington, where she was reportedly seen that afternoon.

Claire Knights dog Zebulo
Claire Knights’ dog Zebulon has been recovered by police (Kent Police/PA)

Ms Knights’ silver Suzuki car has since been found parked in Shuart Lane, St Nicholas At Wade, between the two locations. It is also thought she was carrying a red or pink rucksack.

Ms Knights’ dog was recovered by Minnis Bay by officers on August 23, but Kent Police’s detective chief inspector Kath Way said it was “entirely out of character” for Ms Knights not to contact her family.

On August 24, a man from Margate aged in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Ms Knights may have been carrying a rucksack (Kent Police/PA)

Mr Way said: “We are keeping an open mind as to what may have happened and still hope to find Claire safe and well, however we are now also treating this case as a potential murder.”

Anyone who is thought to have seen Ms Knights – who is described as five feet and six inches tall, with straight brown and greying hair – is urged to contact Kent Police calling 999 quoting reference number 23-1922.

Residents and drivers with private CCTV and dashcams are also being checked for potential footage – which can be uploaded at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4601020123F08-PO1.

Anyone with further information to help the investigation should contact 01843 222289, quoting the same reference number.