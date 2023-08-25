Man fined almost £1,500 for flying drone over airport to get festival pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man fined almost £1,500 for flying drone over airport to get festival pictures

By Press Association
East Midlands Airport in Castle Donington, Leicestershire (Rui Vieira/PA)
A man has been fined almost £1,500 for flying a drone over one of the country’s busiest airports to get footage of a festival.

Daniel Cesare flew the device in the prohibited airspace above East Midlands Airport to get footage of this year’s Download Festival, held at neighbouring Donington Park in Castle Donington, Leicestershire.

The 36-year-old flew the drone, a DJI Mavic, from a recreation centre in Shardlow, around two miles from Donington Park, on June 9 and 10.

Footage from the drone shows both day and night-time shots of the festival, with a plane seen landing in the footage.

Cesare, of Oakfields Grove, Derby, must pay a total of £1,496 after previously pleading guilty to seven offences.

Footage released from the drone shows East Midlands Airport and Donington Park (Derbyshire Police/PA)
He had previously pleaded guilty in July to being a remote pilot flying an unmanned aircraft in a flight restriction zone without permission, failing to comply with maximum height restrictions and failing to keep an unmanned flight in sight, all committed on June 9 this year.

He also admitted the same charges, as well as a charge of failing to display a registration number on his device, relating to June 10, with the festival running from June 8 to June 11.

Cesare appeared for sentencing at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court in Derby on Friday, and was fined £1,008 for flying in the flight restriction zone, and given no separate penalty for all other matters.

He must also pay a £403 victim surcharge and £85 costs, according to HM Courts and Tribunal Service.

East Midlands Airport was the busiest airport in the country for cargo flights in June, according to data from the Civil Aviation Authority, and one of the busiest passenger airports.

Following sentencing, Pc Stephen Booth, from Derbyshire Constabulary’s Drones Team, said: “Cesare showed, on two occasions, a complete disregard for the rules around flying a drone.

“Twice he took his aircraft into the restricted airspace of East Midlands Airport, on the first occasion as a plane was in the process of landing.

“He also showed disregard for the tens of thousands of people attending the Download Festival and their safety, flying the drone out of his line of sight ran the risk of him losing control of that aircraft, which could’ve had catastrophic consequences.

“Laws surround the flying of a drone for a reason, they are to keep the pilot and those around the flight path as safe as possible.

“This sentence proves the courts take those who ignore the law seriously, as do we, and we will continue to bring those who flout the rules to justice.”

Simon Hinchley, East Midlands Airport’s operations director, said: “Flying drones in restricted zones near an airport is not only dangerous and reckless but is also a criminal offence.

“Anyone caught doing so will be prosecuted and could face a prison sentence and high fines.

“Drone users should familiarise themselves with the strict rules and regulations in place to keep themselves and others safe.”