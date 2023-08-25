Trump and all 18 co-defendants in Georgia election case meet surrender deadline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Trump and all 18 co-defendants in Georgia election case meet surrender deadline

By Press Association
Donald Trump became the first former US president to have a mug shot (Fulton County Sheriff’s Office via AP)
Donald Trump became the first former US president to have a mug shot (Fulton County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Former US president Donald Trump and the 18 people indicted along with him in Georgia on charges they participated in an illegal scheme to overturn the results of the 2020 election have turned themselves in to a jail in Atlanta before the deadline.

After Mr Trump was booked on Thursday evening – scowling at the camera for the first ever mug shot of a former president – seven co-defendants who had not yet surrendered did so on Friday morning.

All but one of those charged had agreed to a bond amount and conditions with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis ahead of time, and they were free to go after booking.

Harrison Floyd mug shot
Harrison Floyd remains in prison (Fulton County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Harrison William Prescott Floyd, who is accused of harassing a Fulton County election worker, did not negotiate a bond ahead of time and remained in the jail after turning himself in on Thursday.

Federal court records from Maryland show Floyd, identified as a former US marine who is active with the group Black Voices for Trump, was also arrested three months ago on a federal warrant that accuses him of aggressively confronting two FBI agents sent to serve him with a grand jury subpoena.

Next, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee is expected to set arraignments for each of the defendants in the coming weeks. That is when they would appear in court for the first time and enter a plea of guilty or not guilty, though it is not uncommon for defendants in Georgia to waive arraignment.

The case filed under Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisations Act is sprawling, and the logistics of bringing it to trial are likely to be complicated. Legal manoeuvring by several of those charged has already begun.

Mark Meadows
Former chief of staff Mark Meadows is charged alongside Donald Trump (Fulton County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Three of them – former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, former US Department of Justice official Jeffrey Clark and former Georgia Republican Party chairman David Shafer – are trying to move their cases to federal court.

A judge is to hear arguments on Meadows’ request on Monday and on Clark’s on September 18. There has been speculation that Mr Trump will also try to move to federal court.

One defendant, lawyer Kenneth Chesebro, who prosecutors say worked on the co-ordination and execution of a plan to have 16 Georgia Republicans sign a certificate declaring falsely that Mr Trump won and declaring themselves the state’s “duly elected and qualified” electors, has filed a demand for a speedy trial.

Kenneth Chesebro
Kenneth Chesebro has filed a demand for a speedy trial (Fulton County Sheriff's Office via AP)

That requires his trial start by the end of the next court term, in this case by early November. The day after he filed that request, Ms Willis – who has said she wants to try all 19 defendants together – proposed starting the trial for everyone on October 23.

Mr Trump’s lawyer Steve Sadow has filed an objection to the proposed October trial date and a March date that Ms Willis had previously suggested. He asked that Mr Trump’s case be separated from Chesebro and any other codefendant who files a speedy trial demand.