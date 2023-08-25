Killed US marine’s family plans to refile lawsuit against Alec Baldwin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Killed US marine’s family plans to refile lawsuit against Alec Baldwin

By Press Association
The original lawsuit against Alec Baldwin was dismissed by a federal judge (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
The original lawsuit against Alec Baldwin was dismissed by a federal judge (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

A lawyer for the family of a US marine killed in Afghanistan has said a new version of a lawsuit accusing actor Alec Baldwin of unleashing his social media followers against them will soon be filed.

The announcement comes after a federal judge dismissed the original lawsuit but invited the family to rewrite it and submit it again.

Lawyer Dennis Postiglione, representing the sisters and widow of Lance Corporal Rylee McCollum, said he will meet a September 12 deadline set by the judge to renew allegations that Baldwin subjected family members to online threats and harassment after he posted and commented on a photo shared online by one of Mr McCollum’s sisters, Roice McCollum, who had been in Washington during the January 6, 2021 insurrection.

Earlier this week, Judge Edgardo Ramos in Manhattan dismissed the family’s defamation lawsuit, which sought 25 million US dollars (£19.9 million) in damages, but he invited a refiling of the lawsuit to correct deficiencies and renew claims of defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Lance Cpl Rylee J McCollum
Lance Corporal Rylee McCollum was killed in Afghanistan (U.S. Marines via AP, File)

In throwing out the original lawsuit, Mr Ramos made various conclusions in Baldwin’s favour, including that his comments were protected by the First Amendment, that actual malice was not sufficiently alleged and that private messages, comments and social media posts did not support defamation claims.

Mr Postiglione said in an email that a rewritten lawsuit will be filed by the deadline that will address issues the judge raised.

He added: “Without getting into specifics, we disagree with the analysis by the court but believe an amended complaint will address the issues presented.”

Luke Nikas, Baldwin’s lawyer, responded to a request for comment with a statement, saying the dismissal of the lawsuit by Mr Ramos was “a victory for the First Amendment”.

He added: “We have successfully had this lawsuit dismissed twice, and plaintiffs have already amended their complaint three times. We fully expect the court will uphold Alec Baldwin’s First Amendment rights and dismiss this lawsuit yet again.”

Baldwin had donated 5,000 dollars (£3,980) to the family after learning of the death of Rylee McCollum in a bombing at the airport in Kabul in August 2021, just weeks before his daughter was born. Baldwin had contacted Roice McCollum via Instagram, according to the lawsuit.

In January 2022, Baldwin saw that Roice McCollum posted a picture of demonstrators from former president Donald Trump’s rally taken on the day Congress counted the Electoral College votes from the 2020 presidential election, the lawsuit said.

Baldwin told Roice McCollum he would share her photo with his 2.4 million Instagram followers and wrote: “Good luck,” according to the lawsuit.

Roice McCollum said in the lawsuit that she “did not take part in, nor did she support or condone the rioting that erupted” at the Capitol, and was cleared of any wrongdoing after meeting with the FBI.