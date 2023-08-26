Power outages across Kenya pass 12-hour mark with little explanation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Power outages across Kenya pass 12-hour mark with little explanation

By Press Association
Much of Kenya remained without electricity on Saturday morning (AP)
Much of Kenya awoke on Saturday morning to find it is still without electricity after an unexplained power outage on Friday night shut down the country’s main international airport and led to a rare public apology by a government minister.

“I am really sorry for what has happened,” transport minister Kipchumba Murkomen said in a statement close to midnight local time.

“There is no excuse worth reporting and there is no reason why our airport is in darkness.”

This latest outage affecting much of the country comes just weeks before Kenya’s government hosts the first Africa Climate Summit, where energy will be key on the agenda.

Kenya gets almost all of its energy from renewable sources, but infrastructure and alleged mismanagement remain an issue in the country of more than 50 million people.

Someone with emergency lights
A Kenyan woman sips a cup of tea as she sits in her sitting room with emergency light (AP)

Kenya Power announced in a brief statement a “system disturbance leading to loss of bulk power supply” to parts of the country just before 10pm on Friday.

Shortly after midnight, it reported that power had been restored to the Mt Kenya region, a long-time political stronghold, and added that initial reports indicated a fault in a generation plant.

Around 3am, Kenya Power said power had been restored to the international airport in the capital, Nairobi, and other critical areas in the capital region.

Elsewhere, the power outage stretched past the 12-hour mark.

Tourism is an important part of Kenya’s economy, and stranded travelers quickly posted images on social media of the darkened airport.

The Kenya Airports Authority said a generator serving the main terminal had failed to start after the national power outage.

Meanwhile, Kenyans already coping with rising costs of living woke up to find food spoiling and some backup power options running out.