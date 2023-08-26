John Lewis and Waitrose announce price reduction for period underwear

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
John Lewis and Waitrose announce price reduction for period underwear

By Press Association
John Lewis has followed other retailers in introducing the discount (Mike Egerton/PA)
John Lewis and Waitrose have announced a 20% reduction in the price of their period underwear.

The department store is the latest retailer to join the industry’s Say Pants to the Tax campaign, which aims to absorb the VAT charge for customers in an effort to make period products more affordable.

It will be lowering the price on more than 30 different kinds of period underwear at its stores from next week.

John Lewis said it was “the right thing to do” and would provide “a much-needed boost for customers looking for ways to save on essential sanitary products”.

Nicki Baggott, sanitary products buyer for Waitrose, said: “It’s a no-brainer that period underwear should be classed as a period product.

“It’s the right thing to do and will help our customers save money on everyday essentials.”

The Say Pants to the Tax campaign was launched by Marks & Spencer (M&S) and period underwear brand WUKA earlier this month.

Both supermarket giant Tesco and M&S have already announced they will be reducing the prices of their period underwear ranges.

A public letter with 70 signatories, including Sainsbury’s, Primark and Mountain Warehouse, has called on the Financial Secretary to the Treasury Victoria Atkins to reclassify period underwear as a period product.