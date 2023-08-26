Power returns to most of Kenya after 14-hour outage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Power returns to most of Kenya after 14-hour outage

By Press Association
The government has apologised over the 14-hour outage (AP)
Electricity is being restored in most parts of Kenya, 14 hours after the longest outage in recent memory.

There was still no clear explanation for the outage that began on Friday night, shutting down the country’s main international airport, affecting major hospitals and even disrupting the presidential office compound.

Transport minister Kipchumba Murkomen said in a statement: “I am really sorry for what has happened.

“There is no excuse worth reporting and there is no reason why our airport is in darkness.”

The majority government-owned power distributor Kenya Power said later on Saturday that it had restored service in most areas.

The outage came just weeks before Kenya’s government hosts the first Africa Climate Summit, where energy will be key on the agenda.

The last major power outage was in May (AP)

Kenya gets almost all its energy from renewable sources, but infrastructure and alleged mismanagement remain an issue in the country of more than 50 million people.

Kenya Power had announced in a brief statement that a “system disturbance” led to the loss of the bulk power supply to parts of the country just before 10pm on Friday.

Shortly after midnight, it reported that power had been restored to the Mt Kenya region, and added that initial reports indicated a fault in a generation plant.

Around 3am, Kenya Power said electricity was back up at the international airport in the capital, Nairobi, and other “critical areas” in the capital region.

However, three of Nairobi’s largest hospitals as well as the State House, the site of President William Ruto’s office, told The Associated Press they were still using generators earlier on Saturday.

The power outage had lasted for about 14 hours in what Kenyans called the longest blackout in memory. Calls to Kenya Power’s communications department did not go through.

Tourism is an important part of Kenya’s economy, and stranded travellers quickly posted images on social media of the darkened airport.

The Kenya Airports Authority said a generator serving the main terminal had failed to start after the national power outage.

Meanwhile, Kenyans already coping with rising cost of living woke up to find food spoiling and some back-up power options running out.

The most recent national power outage was in May.