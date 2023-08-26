‘Heartbreak’ after Las Vegas favourite Pete the peacock killed with arrow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

‘Heartbreak’ after Las Vegas favourite Pete the peacock killed with arrow

By Press Association
Pete was killed with a hunter’s bow and arrow (Felicity Carter via AP)
Pete was killed with a hunter’s bow and arrow (Felicity Carter via AP)

A beloved Las Vegas peacock named Pete has been killed with a hunter’s bow and arrow, sparking heartbreak in the local community.

Animal Protection Services officers are investigating the death of the peacock, which belonged to a resident in a small gated community in the Nevada city, but had come to be accepted as the neighbourhood pet throughout the years.

Resident Felicity Carter said she found the bird against a fence with an arrow sticking out of him.

She wrapped Pete in a blanket and, with the help of other neighbours, took him to a vet who specialises in exotic pets.

She said the staff rushed to treat him, even looking into getting a blood transfusion from another peacock. But they found Pete had actually been shot twice.

“I just don’t understand why someone would do this,” Ms Carter said. “We all just want to find out who did this. We want justice for Pete.”

Several neighbours say they are heartbroken. They loved to feed Pete berries and found comfort in knowing he was always just around the corner, lounging in someone’s yard or chasing the bin lorry on Tuesday mornings. Even the homeowners association accepted Pete as a neighbourhood fixture.

Pete the peacock
The creature’s death has caused great sadness (Felicity Carter via AP)

Ms Carter said Pete will be remembered for his “very distinct personality”.

Pete often was seen admiring his reflection in the chrome detailing of cars parked in the area.

The mail courier and landscapers knew Pete, too, and would drive carefully through the area in case he was on the street.

“He literally would walk down the middle of the street with his swagger on display like he owned the joint,” Ms Carter said.

She described it a happy accident how Pete came to be a resident. Pete’s owner, she said, claims that years ago, the peacock randomly showed up at his doorstep. He decided to keep it.

Soon, everybody knew Pete, and other residents chipped in to take care of him.

The neighborhood’s homeowners association sent out an email asking residents to check their surveillance cameras for any video footage that could help catch the killer.

In Las Vegas, animal cruelty is a misdemeanour offence with a penalty of up to six months in jail and a maximum 1,000 dollar (£795) fine.