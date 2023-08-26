Showers set to hit Reading & Leeds Festival and Notting Hill Carnival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Showers set to hit Reading & Leeds Festival and Notting Hill Carnival

By Press Association
Festival-goers in Leeds will be hoping to avoid heavy rain (Danny Lawson/PA)
Festival-goers in Leeds will be hoping to avoid heavy rain (Danny Lawson/PA)

Showers looks set to affect both Reading & Leeds Festival and the Notting Hill Carnival over the weekend.

The Met Office said there was also potential for thunder and lightning at Reading and Leeds on Saturday, as thousands of people flock to the major English festivals.

Jonathan Vautrey, meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “There’s a reasonable chance that some showers will pass over Leeds and Reading over the course of the day.

“Particularly for Leeds, they are within the yellow warning area that we currently have out just because winds are going to be lightest across that north-eastern area of England today.

“That will mean those showers are slower moving at times, so rainfall is likely to accumulate in specific locations a bit more.”

Mr Vautrey said some localised flooding and minor disruption in Leeds could be possible.

He added that both Leeds and Reading “do have the potential for seeing some lightning and thunder” over the course of Saturday, but rainfall would be the main issue.

There will be a reduced chance of lightning in Leeds on Sunday, but sharp, heavy downpours remain likely and could merge into longer spells of rain.

Reading will see “a good number of sunny spells” on Sunday morning, but showers will move over from the West before easing off in the evening.

The Notting Hill Carnival will be a similar situation to Reading on Sunday with showers from around lunchtime, the forecaster said.

For the rest of Saturday, Mr Vautrey said: “It’s stayed relatively dry so far [in Notting Hill], but we are now just starting to see those showers begin to bubble up.

“There’s still going to be sunny spells in between these showers, so it’s not going to be a complete washout all day in London both today and tomorrow.”