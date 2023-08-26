Four young people killed in Co Tipperary road crash named

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Four young people killed in Co Tipperary road crash named

By Press Association
Senior Gardai near to the scene of the fatal crash (Damien Storan/PA)
Senior Gardai near to the scene of the fatal crash (Damien Storan/PA)

Four young people who died in a car crash in Co Tipperary while on the way to exam results celebrations on Friday have been named.

Luke McSweeney, 24, his sister Grace McSweeney, 18, Zoey Coffey, 18, and Nicole Murphy, 18, died at the scene in Clonmel after the car they were travelling in struck a wall.

It is understood they had been on their way to celebrate after the three teenagers received their Leaving Certificate exam results earlier that day.

Co Tipperary fatal crash
(l to r) Luke McSweeney, 24 his sister Grace McSweeney, 18, Nicole Murphy, 18, and Zoey Coffey, 18.

Speaking on Saturday afternoon, Superintendent Kieran Ruane, of Clonmel garda station, extended his sympathies to their families, who he said had appealed for privacy.

He said a Garda investigation had been launched into the incident, which would focus on delivering a report to the local
coroner.

Heavy downpours on Friday evening would form part of the investigation, he said.

He praised the work of the first responders who attended the scene, which he described as “very difficult”, as “exemplary”.

“For the members to arrive and quickly realise that there was three Leaving Cert students and their brother at the scene, and unfortunately all were dead, is a very traumatic scene for everybody,” he said.

Co Tipperary fatal crash
Superintendent Kieran Ruane of Clonmel garda station (Damien Storan/PA)

Local secondary schools in the town that the four young people had attended opened on Saturday to support students as the community comes to term with the tragedy.

Several local sporting events and the Clonmel Pride parade, as well as other activities in the area, have been cancelled in the wake of the fatal crash out of respect for the grieving families.

Bouquets of flowers were left near the scene by locals and students, who were seen comforting each other.

Co Tipperary fatal crash
A man lays flowers near to the scene of the crash (Damien Storan/PA)

The president of Ireland Michael D Higgins and Ireland’s premier Leo Varadkar have expressed their sympathies with the families and the local communities.

“For young lives, so full of possibility, to be cut short in this way is truly devastating and heartbreaking. The whole nation mourns them,” Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said.

“My sincere condolences to the families and friends of those who have died and the wider community in Clonmel and Tipperary. The thoughts of the whole country are with them, their school and their community.”

Minister for education Norma Foley pledged psychological support for students and staff.

“This is heartbreaking news on what should have been a day of enormous celebration and joy for the class of 2023,” she said.

“School communities in Ireland are akin to tight-knit families and I know this morning that staff, students, parents and guardians will be united in their grief and utter devastation at this tragic and sudden loss of life.”

Local TD Mattie McGrath said Clonmel had been “left numbed” by the loss and that it would “take some time to recover”, but that the community would rally around those grieving the losses.

Fr Michael Toomey, a chaplain of CBS High School in Clonmel, urged the community to ask for help if they need it.

“Please, look out for one another in these days, and don’t be afraid to look for help and support in the coming days.”

Local TD Mattie McGrath
Local TD Mattie McGrath speaking to media the scene of the crash (Damien Storan/PA)

The scene at Mountain Road remains closed to allow for a forensic examination, and Gardai are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with camera footage or images from the Mountain Road, specifically the Hillview area, between 7pm and 7.30pm on Friday is asked to submit it to Gardai.

Post-mortem examinations are to be carried out over the coming days at Waterford University Hospital.

An incident room has been established at Clonmel garda station and family liaison officers have been appointed to each of the families.

“Our local communities in particular Clonmel, Kilsheelan and Ballypatrick are shocked and deeply saddened by these events,” Mr Ruane said.

“I want to assure our local communities that An Garda Síochána is here over the coming days, weeks and months to support our communities as we all come to terms with this tragedy.

“I have been in contact with the principals of the local secondary schools that the girls attended and supports are being put in place for the friends of all four deceased today and over the next few days.”

The fatal crash follows on from other tragic events over the summer period involving school leavers.

In July, two Dublin teenagers died while in holiday in Greece and two teenage best friends were killed in a crash while travelling to a Debs ball in Co Monaghan.