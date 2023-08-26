Leaving Cert students had received ‘excellent’ exam results hours before fatal crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Leaving Cert students had received ‘excellent’ exam results hours before fatal crash

By Press Association
Anne McGrath, principal of Loreto Secondary School, makes a statement near to the scene where four young people died in a car crash in Clonmel, Co Tipperary, while on the way to exam results celebrations (Damien Storan/PA)
Two principals have paid tribute to Leaving Cert students who received their State exam results hours before a fatal crash in Co Tipperary.

Zoey Coffey, Nicole Murphy, Grace McSweeney, all aged 18, and Grace’s 24-year-old brother Luke McSweeney, died at the scene after the car they were travelling in struck a wall and overturned in Clonmel.

The teenagers were on their way to a Leaving Cert results celebration when the crash occurred.

The principal of Presentation Secondary School, where Zoey and Grace had attended, said “a great day of celebration is now replaced by unbearable grief and a great sense of loss”.

Michael O' Loughlin, principal of Presentation Secondary School Clonmel and Anne McGrath, principal of Loreto Secondary School paid tribute to the students (Damien Storan/PA)

Michael O’Loughlin said the school and town “are covered in a cloud of sadness and devastation” in the wake of the deaths, and that all schools in the town had been “deeply affected” by it.

“Our school community is in mourning today. No words can express our sorrow, our pain and our grief,” he said.

“Zoey and Grace were two beautiful students, loved by everybody who met them and achieved such excellent results on Friday. Both girls were absolutely thrilled with the results and were looking forward to new exciting times ahead.

“Grace was a gentle and kind person. She was thoughtful, considerate, and hard working. Grace was a gifted gymnast and a dancer and a very good student who had a positive impact on everybody she encountered.

“Zoey’s personality was warm and vibrant. She was funny, kind and really determined. Zoey was a diligent worker and was very popular with her peers and teachers, and was central to all aspects of school life in the Pres.”

Luke McSweeney, 24, his sister Grace, 18, Nicole Murphy, 18, and Zoey Coffey, 18, all died in the crash (Family handout/PA)

Anne McGrath, principal of Loreto Secondary School where Nicole Murphy had attended, said she had received “excellent” Leaving Certificate results on Friday.

She said Nicole had been “looking forward with excitement to starting the next phase of her young life”.

“Nicole was a beautiful student, highly regarded by staff and students alike. During her time in Loreto, she developed into a young woman who was kind, gentle and witty, and she was a trusted and loyal friend.”

She added: “Yesterday’s celebrations are now replaced by unbearable grief and a sense of loss for the whole local community.

“No words can express our sorrow, pain and grief.”

Loreto and Presentation Clonmel and other schools in the town opened on Saturday to help support students and their families in the wake of the crash.

Minister for education Norma Foley has pledged psychological and other “essential” supports for students and staff in the area “over the coming period”.