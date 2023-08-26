Florida declares state of emergency as tropical storm forms in Gulf of Mexico

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Florida declares state of emergency as tropical storm forms in Gulf of Mexico

By Press Association
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency as a potential tropical storm neared Florida’s Gulf coast (Morry Gash/AP)
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for most of the state’s Gulf coast on Saturday as forecasters predicted a weather system off the coast of Mexico could soon become a tropical storm and move towards the area.

Mr DeSantis’ declaration covers the Gulf coast from the south-west city of Fort Myers north through Panama City in the Panhandle.

Of the state’s 67 counties, 33 are covered by the declaration.

The National Hurricane Centre says there is a 70% chance the system will become a tropical storm by Monday and a 90% chance overall.

Currently, it would be named “Idalia” if no other tropical storm forms before it.

Forecast models do not show the storm’s centre approaching the areas of south-west Florida where deadly Hurricane Ian struck last year.

It is not immediately clear if the storm would reach hurricane strength or exactly where it will go, but any storm of this nature can cause massive flooding, power outages, coastal storm surge and tornadoes.

Mr DeSantis said that he issued his executive order “out of an abundance of caution to ensure that the Florida Division of Emergency Management can begin staging resources and Floridians have plenty of time to prepare their families for a storm next week”.

He added: “I encourage Floridians to have a plan in place and ensure that their hurricane supply kit is stocked.”

Forecast models have the storm curving to the north east towards Florida, coming ashore along the Gulf coast north of Tampa near the Big Benda area and then heading diagonally across the state to emerge again in the Atlantic Ocean near south-east Georgia.

So far this year, the US east coast has been spared from cyclones but in the West, Tropical Storm Hilary caused widespread flooding, mudslides and road closures earlier this month in Mexico, California, Nevada and points to the north.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recently said the 2023 hurricane season would be far busier than initially forecast, partly because of extremely warm ocean temperatures.

The season runs until November 30, with August and September typically the peak.