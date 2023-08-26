He was a colossus – Roy Hodgson impressed by Joachim Andersen’s display

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

He was a colossus – Roy Hodgson impressed by Joachim Andersen’s display

By Press Association
Roy Hodgson talked up the performance of Joachim Andersen, pictured, in Crystal Palace’s 1-1 draw (Robbie Stephenson/PA)
Roy Hodgson talked up the performance of Joachim Andersen, pictured, in Crystal Palace’s 1-1 draw (Robbie Stephenson/PA)

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson hailed Joachim Andersen’s “colossus” performance after the Dane’s late equaliser secured a 1-1 draw against Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Kevin Schade’s stunning opener was cancelled out by Andersen in the 76th minute as both Brentford and Palace shared the spoils for a fifth consecutive time in the Premier League.

Hodgson lauded the centre-back’s overall performance which nullified the threat of Brentford duo Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo, who both fired blanks for the first time this season.

“I thought Joachim Andersen was the outstanding player today in our team and maybe the outstanding player on the field,” Hodgson said.

“I thought he was a colossus today, he won every header in both ends of the field and I thought he won every challenge he went into, he was a leader figure and he drove the team forward.

“He wasn’t afraid to come more than midway into the opponent’s half as we saw and he was playing balls and spraying it around from about 25 yards from goal and that was a great responsibility that he took there.

“I think it was very fitting that he got the goal even though it wasn’t a classic.”

For the first time this season Brentford appeared lost without focal point Ivan Toney, who is suspended, as they struggled to look threatening in the final third.

Frank highlighted his frustration at his side’s attacking performance and credited Hodgson’s Palace for their defensive efforts.

“No ( I wasn’t happy with the amount of Brentford chances) but I am not surprised,” Frank added.

“For whatever reason and I can’t figure it out, the two teams (Brentford and Palace) cancel each other out more or less in these games.

“In five games we’ve played them the amount of chances the two sides have created are very limited and I would have loved to have taken more.

“I think in the half opening transitions we lacked the final pass action to create more and we should’ve won 1-0 which is so frustrating.”

Schade’s 18th-minute goal was his first for Brentford since his switch in January and Frank talked up the winger’s qualities.

“I am so pleased for him, it’s so important for the confidence and what a goal it was,” Frank said.

“I loved his initiative to run at the opponent where he got all the way into the box and was composed before a fantastic finish so hopefully he can do more of those nice goals.”