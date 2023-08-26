West Ham top table after impressive win at Brighton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

West Ham top table after impressive win at Brighton

By Press Association
Jarrod Bowen (left) and James Ward-Prowse (right) were both on target (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Jarrod Bowen (left) and James Ward-Prowse (right) were both on target (Gareth Fuller/PA)

James Ward-Prowse scored his first West Ham goal as they beat Brighton 3-1 at the Amex Stadium to go top of the table.

Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio were also on target in a dominant Hammers performance as they picked up their first-ever Premier League win against the Seagulls.

Ward-Prowse gave West Ham the lead in the 19th minute as he fired home from close range after good work down the wing from Antonio.

Antonio was too strong for Brighton defender Adam Webster and picked out England international Ward-Prowse, who recently joined from Southampton, to tap in from two yards.

Brighton handed a debut to goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen but were missing midfielder Julio Enciso after he suffered a serious injury that is likely to rule him out for the rest of the year.

Manager Roberto Di Zerbi stuck to his promise of handing a first Premier League start of the season to Republic of Ireland striker Evan Ferguson.

And he missed a good chance to cancel out Ward-Prowse’s opener when he failed to convert a header.

Bowen added a second for David Moyes’ side 13 minutes into the second half, expertly controlling Said Benrahma’s cross before firing into the bottom corner.

The 31 successful passes West Ham managed was the lowest of any top-flight team since 2006 – when Watford had one fewer against Portsmouth

Despite having more possession, Brighton struggled to contain West Ham’s fluid counter-attacks and Bowen teed-up Antonio to seal the points.

Antonio drilled a shot into the corner after 63 minutes to send the travelling fans into raptures.

Brighton, who enjoyed 79 per cent of possession, pulled a goal back with nine minutes to play when German midfielder Pascal Gross chopped back onto his right foot to drill through a crowded penalty area.

It was the German’s 27th goal for Brighton, putting him ahead of Glenn Murray as the club’s top Premier League goalscorer.

The hosts threatened to set up a grandstand finish as Alphonse Areola made two crucial saves in the dying stages.

Firstly, the Hammers goalkeeper brilliantly kept out Joel Veltman’s volley, before Ferguson’s fierce drive was tipped over by the Frenchman.

The saves justified Moyes’ decision to make Areola his number one this season.

Brighton also had a strong appeal for a penalty turned down after the ball appeared to strike West Ham right-back Vladimir Coufal’s arm in the box.

The Seagulls were condemned to a first defeat of the season and was the first time they had lost to the Hammers in 13 league matches.