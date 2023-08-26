Two men arrested on suspicion of murder over ‘ammonia’ spray death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two men arrested on suspicion of murder over ‘ammonia’ spray death

By Press Association
Police have made two arrests following the death of Andy Foster (Peter Byrne/PA)
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a man who died after being sprayed with a substance.

Andy Foster, 26, was injured on Sunday night and later died in hospital after a suspected ammonia attack when he opened the door at an address on Eighton Terrace in Wrekenton.

Northumbria Police said two men, both aged 32, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A 34-year-old man and two women, aged 37 and 30, have also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

So far six people have been arrested in connection with the investigation.

A 26-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm on August 21 has since been released under investigation.

Detectives are investigating reports that two offenders knocked on the front door and then sprayed Mr Foster with a substance before fleeing from the scene.

Mr Foster was remembered as “such a kind and funny boy who was so loved by his family and many friends” by his loved ones in a statement released through the police on Friday.

The tribute added: “He was our only son, as well as a loving and supportive partner, grandson and cousin, and was particularly close with his grandad who was very special to him.

“We are absolutely devastated and heartbroken beyond words that we have sadly lost our boy.

“Andy still had his whole life left ahead of him – and we are struggling to come to terms with the fact that he is no longer here with us.

“As a family, we would like to thank everyone in the community for their continued support and kind words over the past week.

“We now respectfully ask that we are given the time and privacy we need to grieve, as we attempt to process what has happened.”