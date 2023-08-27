23 US Marines injured in military plane crash in Australia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

23 US Marines injured in military plane crash in Australia

By Press Association
Twenty-three US marines were injured when their plane crashed on a north Australian island during a multination military exercise, officials said (AuBC/AP)
Twenty-three US marines were injured when their plane crashed on a north Australian island during a multination military exercise, officials said (AuBC/AP)

A United States Marines Corps aircraft crashed on a north Australian island on Sunday, injuring 23 Marines, several of them critically, officials said.

Five of the injured were flown 50 miles (80km) from Melville Island to the mainland city of Darwin for hospital treatment, Northern Territory Police Commissioner Michael Murphy said about six hours after the crash.

Helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft had been deployed to return from the remote location with the rest of the casualties, he said.

One of the injured was undergoing surgery at the Royal Darwin Hospital, Northern Territory Chief Minister Natasha Fyles said at a joint news conference with Commissioner Murphy.

Australia US Aircraft Crash
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (centre) said initial reports suggest the incident involved just US defence forces (AuBC/AP)

Some were critically injured and patients were being triaged on arrival at Darwin’s airport, she added.

“We acknowledge that this is a terrible incident,” Ms Fyles said. “The Northern Territory government stands by to offer whatever assistance is required.”

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said only Americans were injured when the Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft crashed during Exercise Predators Run, which involves the militaries of the US, Australia, Indonesia, the Philippines and East Timor.

“The initial reports suggest that the incident involves just US defence force personnel,” he said.

“Our focus as a government and as the department of defence is very much on incident response and on making sure that every support and assistance is given at this difficult time,” he added.

Australia US Aircraft Crash
Northern Territory Police Commissioner Michael Murphy and Northern Territory Chief Minister Natasha Fyles speak at a news conference in Darwin (AuBC/AP)

Melville is part of the Tiwi Islands, which, along with Darwin, are the focus of the exercise that involves 2,500 troops.

The Osprey that crashed was one of two that had flown from Darwin to Melville on Sunday, Police Commissioner Murphy said.

Around 150 US Marines are currently based in Darwin and up to 2,500 rotate through the city every year.

The US military was also taking part in a multination military exercise in July when four Australian personnel were killed in an army MRH-90 Taipan helicopter crash off the north-east Australian coast.