Vigil to be held for victims of Clonmel crash as community mourns

A vigil is to be held in a Co Tipperary town in memory of four young people who were killed in a car crash.

Mass services on Sunday are expected to honour Luke McSweeney, 24, his 18-year-old sister Grace McSweeney, Zoey Coffey and Nicole Murphy, both also 18, who died while on the way to celebrate exam results.

A prayer vigil will take place in Kickham Plaza at 6.30pm on Sunday, led by the local clergy and the Mayor of Clonmel, Richie Molloy.

On Monday at 10.30am, a Mass in their honour will be offered and broadcast on RTE News Now, according to Father Michael Toomey, who is a chaplain at CBS High School.

Members of the public will also have the opportunity to sign books of condolence at council offices from 11am on Monday.

Crash victims Luke McSweeney, his sister Grace McSweeney, Nicole Murphy and Zoey Coffey (Family handout/PA)

The principals of the two schools the three teenagers attended paid tribute to them, and said they were looking forward to the next phase of their lives after receiving “excellent” results in their Leaving Cert exams.

Michael O’Loughlin, head of Presentation Secondary School, described Ms McSweeney as “thoughtful, considerate, and hard-working” and “a gifted gymnast and a dancer”.

Clonmel Majorettes said Ms McSweeney had been a dedicated member of their club “for many years”, and was “a great talent in both dancing, baton and gymnastics”.

Mr O’Loughlin described Ms Coffey as “warm and vibrant”, and “a diligent worker” who was popular in the school.

Friends leave flowers near the scene of the crash (Damien Storan/PA)

Anne McGrath, principal of Loreto Secondary School which Ms Murphy attended, described her as “kind, gentle and witty”, and “a trusted and loyal friend”.

Irish President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar were among those who expressed their sympathies, with Mr Varadkar saying the nation is in mourning.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses and said their investigation is focusing on preparing a report for the local coroner.

Adverse weather conditions at the time of the crash, including heavy downpours at the scene when first responders arrived, will be considered as part of the inquiry.