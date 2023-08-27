Russia says it has confirmed Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin died in plane crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Russia says it has confirmed Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin died in plane crash

By Press Association
Russia says Yevgeny Prigozhin has been confirmed dead (Prigozhin Press Service via AP, File)
Russia says Yevgeny Prigozhin has been confirmed dead (Prigozhin Press Service via AP, File)

Russia’s investigative committee has said it has confirmed that Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the mercenary group Wagner, was killed in a plane crash.

Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said in a statement that forensic testing identified all 10 bodies recovered at the site of Wednesday’s crash and the findings “conform to the manifest” of the plane. The statement did not offer any details as to what might have caused the crash.

Russia’s civil aviation authority earlier this week said Mr Prigozhin, 62, and some of his top lieutenants, were on the list of the passengers and crew members on board the plane.

All seven passengers and three crew died when the plane plummeted from the sky halfway between Moscow and St Petersburg, Mr Prigozhin’s hometown.

Two months ago, Mr Prigozhin mounted a day-long mutiny against Russia’s military, leading his mercenaries from Ukraine towards Moscow. President Vladimir Putin decried the act as “treason” and vowed punishment for those involved.

Russian President Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin branded Mr Prigozhin’s mutiny as an act of ‘treason’ (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Instead, the Kremlin quickly cut a deal with Mr Prigozhin to end the armed revolt, saying he would be allowed to walk free without facing any charges and to resettle in Belarus. Questions have remained, however, about whether Mr Prigozhin eventually would face a comeuppance for the brief uprising that posed the biggest challenge to Mr Putin’s authority of his 23-year rule.

A preliminary US intelligence assessment concluded that an intentional explosion caused the plane to go down. As suspicions grew that the Russian president was the architect of an assassination, the Kremlin rejected them as a “complete lie”.

One of the Western officials who described the initial assessment said it determined that Mr Prigozhin was “very likely” targeted and that an explosion would be in line with Mr Putin’s “long history of trying to silence his critics”.

Mr Prigozhin’s second-in-command, Dmitry Utkin, as well as Wagner logistics mastermind Valery Chekalov, wera also killed in the crash. Mr Utkin was long believed to have founded Wagner and baptised the group with his nom de guerre.

The fate of Wagner, which until recently played a prominent role in Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine and was involved in a number of African and Middle Eastern countries, has remained uncertain.

Smoke and flames rise from the crashed private jet near the village of Kuzhenkino
Smoke and flames rise from the crashed private jet near the village of Kuzhenkino (AP Photo/File)

After the mutiny, the Kremlin said Mr Prigozhin would be exiled in Belarus, and his fighters were offered three options: to follow him there, retire or enlist in Russia’s regular army and return to Ukraine, where Wagner mercenaries had fought alongside Russian troops.

Several thousand Wagner mercenaries opted to move to Belarus, where a camp was erected for them south-east of the capital, Minsk.