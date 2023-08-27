Christian Eriksen says Manchester United players expect kneejerk reactions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Christian Eriksen says Manchester United players expect kneejerk reactions

By Press Association
Christian Eriksen says increased scrutiny is part and parcel of playing for Manchester United (Liam McBurney/PA)
Christian Eriksen says kneejerk reactions come with the territory of playing for Manchester United as he laughed off the focus on their sluggish start to the season.

Having finished third in the Premier League, won the Carabao Cup and reached the FA Cup final last term, there is intrigue and increased expectations around Erik ten Hag’s second season.

United were fortunate to kick off their campaign with a 1-0 win against Wolves – a poor performance compounded by last weekend’s alarming drop-off after a fine start in the 2-0 defeat at Tottenham.

Saturday was shaping up to be an even more chastening day after Taiwo Awoniyi and Willy Boly put Forest two up within four minutes of kick-off at a stunned Old Trafford.

But United roared back through Eriksen, Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes to secure a 3-2 comeback victory against 10-man Forest, avoiding an intense week of scrutiny ahead of the trip to Arsenal.

Asked how important it was to win given a lot of people have had things to say about United’s start, goalscorer Eriksen said with a smile: “Yeah, this week. Maybe next week they’ll say something else and then the week after they’ll change their mind again.

“It’s how football goes and definitely here. I think everybody knows that if you lose one game everything is changed, everything is the worst thing that can happen.

“And if you win, it’s ‘oh, it’s normal’, so, yeah, it’s just how it is at this club and we expect that as players.

“Obviously we try to do our best to win every game, none of us like losing and we try to do it in the best possible way.”

Eriksen, unsurprisingly given his career and experiences, cares little for the background noise surrounding United, but the expectation at the club can weigh heavily on some.

Denmark team-mate Rasmus Hojlund is among those that will be under the spotlight this season having been brought in to solve their number nine issue.

Signed for a £64million fee that could rise to £72million, the talented 20-year-old striker has yet to make his debut due to a back complaint but could feature for the first time at Arsenal.

“He’s a guy who holds his ground,” Eriksen told club media. “He doesn’t back down from anything.

“He’s really a front-foot guy, who is aggressive and really attack-minded. But, at the same time, a nice guy outside of football.

“I will definitely (pass on my experience of English football) but he will definitely see it for himself, that the Premier League is different compared to any other league he’s been at before.

“So, he’s going to have to adapt, but I’m sure he will adapt quickly.”

Hojlund is highly unlikely to be United’s final arrival before Friday’s transfer deadline, just as Forest are expected to be active before the window closes.

There will also be talk about departures, with homegrown Wales international Brennan Johnson subject of interest from Chelsea, Tottenham and Brentford.

“Brennan’s, for me, a top young player,” manager Steve Cooper said. “He had some great moments in the first half, showed his real quality on a big stage and there’s naturally going to be talk and interest, speculation, whatever it may be.

“My focus is just on him day to day and helping him get ready for the next game, try to get the best out of him in training and the analysis side.

“Until I get told something will be different with any of the players, that is what we will do, so it’s not something I’ve really thought about, to be honest.”