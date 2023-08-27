Children’s Day Parade winds through London as part of Notting Hill Carnival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Children’s Day Parade winds through London as part of Notting Hill Carnival

By Press Association
Participants taking part in the Children’s Day Parade (Yui Mok/PA)
Participants taking part in the Children’s Day Parade (Yui Mok/PA)

A burst of colour has brought cheer to the streets of London for the Notting Hill Carnival.

Bright smiles, detailed costumes and plenty of dancing was seen as the Children’s Day Parade wound its way through west London.

The carnival, Europe’s biggest street party and an annual extravaganza over the summer bank holiday weekend, helps celebrate Caribbean culture and history.

Notting Hill Carnival 2023
Youngsters taking part in the Children’s Day Parade (Yui Mok/PA)

Organisers, who billed the carnival as “the greatest community-led event on the planet,” said of the children’s parade: “It’s an undeniable joy to see the next generation carrying the carnival baton – dancing in the streets wearing their carefully crafted costumes.”

Children’s day took place on Sunday and is followed by the main event on Monday.

Notting Hill Carnival 2023
Colourful costumes are part of the Children’s Day Parade (Yui Mok/PA)

The 72 people who died in the Grenfell Tower fire, in a nearby block of flats in North Kensington in June 2017, were honoured in a 72-second silence which began at 3pm.

A shout-out was sent to all revellers, participating bands and sound systems to help the community pay its respects and observe the silence.

Notting Hill Carnival 2023
Crowds during the Children’s Day Parade (Yui Mok/PA)

It is expected that more than two million people are set to take to the streets of west London this bank holiday weekend as the Notting Hill Carnival celebrates two landmark anniversaries.

The introduction of sound systems and Mas bands 50 years ago transformed it into a large-scale event and the docking of the Empire Windrush 75 years ago heralded mass immigration from the Caribbean.