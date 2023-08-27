Notting Hill Carnival reaches colourful climax

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Notting Hill Carnival reaches colourful climax

By Press Association
Participants taking part in the Children’s Day Parade, part of the Notting Hill Carnival celebration in west London (Yui Mok/PA)
Participants taking part in the Children's Day Parade, part of the Notting Hill Carnival celebration in west London (Yui Mok/PA)

Party vibes are set to rumble through the streets of London as this year’s Notting Hill Carnival reaches its climax.

It is showtime for the colourfully costumed mass bands who will wind their way along the adult parade route through west London in a celebration of Caribbean culture and history.

Sound systems, playing everything from rare groove to house and samba, plus live stages ensure there is dancing in the streets.

On Sunday evening the Metropolitan Police said the mood at the carnival had been “good-natured throughout the day” as they announced that a Section 60 order, providing officers with additional search powers, would be imposed overnight until 2am.

Notting Hill Carnival 2023
Crowds during the Children’s Day Parade (Yui Mok/PA)

The force described it as a “precautionary step” taken after talks with community representatives “in order to locate weapons so that we can prevent any violence taking place and keep carnival-goers safe”.

It followed “information” that some people had travelled to the area carrying knives and by Sunday at 6.20pm there had been 24 arrests for offences including drunk and disorderly, drugs possession, sexual assault and assault on an emergency worker.

In a later update released just before midnight, the Met said 85 people had been arrested, including 11 for sexual assault and 10 for assault on a police officer.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan, who is leading the policing operation for the carnival, said in a statement: “The atmosphere was largely good natured and positive with the overwhelming majority of people having an enjoyable and safe experience.

“Regrettably, there will always be some who use the opportunity to commit offences. Our officers will respond decisively where this takes place which is evident from the 85 arrests made thus far, a figure broadly consistent with what we would expect at this stage of a Carnival weekend.

“Carnival should be a safe environment for all and I am saddened that we have seen 11 arrests for sexual assault.”

He continued: “Tackling violence against women and girls is a priority for the Met and it has been a focus of our event planning. We have officers out among the crowds during the event to identify offenders.

“We are once again working closely with Safer Spaces, an organisation that operates at events across the UK, to provide areas where women and girls can go to seek advice from trained professionals and where appropriate, police officers. 654 people made use of this service during the day on Sunday which demonstrates why it is such an important part of the wider event plan.”

Notting Hill Carnival 2023
Revellers get covered in paint powder (Yui Mok/PA)

Mr Adelekan said he was “disappointed that 10 of the arrests are for assaults on officers who are working diligently to keep everyone safe”.

He added: “It is unacceptable that they should be the target of abuse or assaults and we will provide those affected with the necessary support.

“Our policing operation continues as we move into Bank Holiday Monday and we will once again have officers deployed across the local area throughout what we expect to be a busy day with significant numbers of people attending.

“I am grateful to them and to all involved in the event for their continued hard work and dedication.”

There were bright smiles, detailed colourful costumes and plenty of dancing as the Children’s Day Parade brought cheer to the carnival on Sunday.

It is expected that more than two million people will have taken to the streets of west London over the bank holiday weekend as the carnival, Europe’s biggest street party, celebrates two landmark anniversaries.

The introduction of sound systems and mas bands 50 years ago transformed it into a large-scale event and the docking of the Empire Windrush 75 years ago heralded mass immigration from the Caribbean.