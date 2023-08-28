What the papers say – August 28

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What the papers say – August 28

By Press Association
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say (PA)

Monday’s newspaper front pages have revealed the Conservatives have been warned against factional infighting or risk losing the next general election.

According to the Daily Express, Nadine Dorries – a key ally of former prime minister Boris Johnson – has urged the party to put aside their differences or they could see Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer “taking the keys to Downing Street”.

The i has pointed to the resignation of the former culture secretary and her blistering attack on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in opening fresh rifts in the party amid worrying poll results.

Speaking of the Tories, The Independent reports that Whitehall staffers have been warned by Cabinet to ditch “offensive slurs” after the “n-word” cropped up numerous times in official Government documents.

Meanwhile, Home Secretary Suella Braverman has told The Daily Telegraph that police must investigate every theft.

The Daily Mail reports a slew of MPs have called on the Government to step in to stop the UK health service from “trying to erase women” after dozens of trusts agreed to be graded by trans rights charities, who recommend the terms “mother” and “woman” should be dropped from official vernacular.

The Financial Times says the ultra-low emission zone (Ulez) will be a “shot in the arm” for businesses across London.

The Guardian has focused on Mayor of London Sadiq Khan’s blistering attack on the Prime Minister after he accused Mr Sunak of “stunting the lungs” of London’s children after the PM refused to support the expansion of the Ulez scheme.

The Times reports the Home Office has acted over concerns the UK will run out of space to detain illegal arrivals with the Conservative Party urging for refugees to be fitted with GPS monitors to keep them out of detention.

Ultra-processed food has come under scrutiny by experts with the Daily Mirror reporting a large chunk of the British diet places people across the UK at risk of heart attacks and strokes.

The Daily Mail questions if the Duke of York has been welcomed back into the royal fold after he was spotted at Balmoral with the Prince and Princess of Wales.

And the Daily Star has declared that the Monday blues are over with the mercury set to hit a toasty 23 degrees.