What the papers say – August 28

Monday’s newspaper front pages have revealed the Conservatives have been warned against factional infighting or risk losing the next general election.

According to the Daily Express, Nadine Dorries – a key ally of former prime minister Boris Johnson – has urged the party to put aside their differences or they could see Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer “taking the keys to Downing Street”.

Monday's front cover: Tory infighting will gift labour the keys to No10https://t.co/irhANQ1jUf#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ZSxRcQOdUo — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) August 27, 2023

The i has pointed to the resignation of the former culture secretary and her blistering attack on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in opening fresh rifts in the party amid worrying poll results.

Speaking of the Tories, The Independent reports that Whitehall staffers have been warned by Cabinet to ditch “offensive slurs” after the “n-word” cropped up numerous times in official Government documents.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: No10 crackdown on racism after N-word revelations #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/QnQmKFKsLW — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) August 27, 2023

Meanwhile, Home Secretary Suella Braverman has told The Daily Telegraph that police must investigate every theft.

The Daily Mail reports a slew of MPs have called on the Government to step in to stop the UK health service from “trying to erase women” after dozens of trusts agreed to be graded by trans rights charities, who recommend the terms “mother” and “woman” should be dropped from official vernacular.

The Financial Times says the ultra-low emission zone (Ulez) will be a “shot in the arm” for businesses across London.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Monday 28 August https://t.co/IQLXwVRC85 pic.twitter.com/r9GBnXk5FR — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) August 27, 2023

The Guardian has focused on Mayor of London Sadiq Khan’s blistering attack on the Prime Minister after he accused Mr Sunak of “stunting the lungs” of London’s children after the PM refused to support the expansion of the Ulez scheme.

GUARDIAN: Ultra processed foods causing a ‘tidal wave of harm’ say experts #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/fBDtjGq99F — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) August 27, 2023

The Times reports the Home Office has acted over concerns the UK will run out of space to detain illegal arrivals with the Conservative Party urging for refugees to be fitted with GPS monitors to keep them out of detention.

THE TIMES: Electronic tagging plan to stop migrants fleeing #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/XyoEhK20DV — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) August 27, 2023

Ultra-processed food has come under scrutiny by experts with the Daily Mirror reporting a large chunk of the British diet places people across the UK at risk of heart attacks and strokes.

The Daily Mail questions if the Duke of York has been welcomed back into the royal fold after he was spotted at Balmoral with the Prince and Princess of Wales.

And the Daily Star has declared that the Monday blues are over with the mercury set to hit a toasty 23 degrees.