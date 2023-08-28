Crafty Aussie makes button versions of music stars including Sir Elton John

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Crafty Aussie makes button versions of music stars including Sir Elton John

By Press Association
Mrs Harrex with her button art of Sir Elton John (Sharyn Harrex/PA)
Mrs Harrex with her button art of Sir Elton John (Sharyn Harrex/PA)

An Australian woman has used her retirement as an opportunity to combine her love of music and art through making button versions of iconic singers, past and present.

Sharyn Harrex, who lives in Bribie Island North, in Queensland, Australia, has had an interest in art since she was at school, which disappeared and was reignited around five years ago after retiring from her job running her and her family’s own real estate business.

Mrs Harrex's depiction of Prince
Mrs Harrex’s depiction of Prince (Sharyn Harrex/PA)

She has also spent the past few years renovating several homes which led to her developing a “liking for reusing second-hand materials wherever possible”.

“That led me to recycling old picture frames, broken jewellery and now more recently buttons to create my art pieces”, the 62-year-old told the PA news agency.

“Old broken jewellery represent art on their own to me so the challenge then is to use these items which are already shaped and coloured to create my own unique pieces for others to enjoy.”

Mrs Harrex's depiction of Lady Gaga
Mrs Harrex’s depiction of Lady Gaga (Sharyn Harrex/PA)

So far, the self-professed music fan has replicated in button form artists including Sir Elton John, Sinead O’Connor, Freddie Mercury, Lady Gaga, Pink, Ed Sheeran, Prince, Snoop Dogg, Michael Jackson and Marilyn Monroe and said that each piece takes at least 50 hours to create.

She said she tends to use anywhere between 500 and 1,500 buttons on any one portrait, depending on size and layering, and started making button art about four months ago.

Mrs Harrex's button versions of Michael Jackson and Freddie Mercury
Mrs Harrex’s button versions of Michael Jackson and Freddie Mercury (Sharyn Harrex/PA)

“The process involves sourcing and preparing the frames and backboards, either painting the subject or chalk drawing, laying out the buttons and jewellery to get the desired effect and shadings then once satisfied with that lifting all the buttons etc off and gluing down prior to sealing”, she said.

Mrs Harrex's depiction of Marilyn Monroe
Mrs Harrex’s depiction of Marilyn Monroe (Sharyn Harrex/PA)

“I love buttons as they are already coloured and come in so many shapes and types.”

Buttons for her pieces have come from her home, treasure markets and charity shops.

Mrs Harrex's depiction of Pink
Mrs Harrex’s depiction of Pink (Sharyn Harrex/PA)

She added that she researches each “subject” to “ascertain particular features, favourite songs and styles to portray an individual story for each piece”.

For her depiction of Sir Elton John, which she said was her “favourite” and so was “first cab off the rank”, she added some unique touches to try and tell a story about who he is.

A closeup image of the Sir Elton John piece
A closeup image of the Sir Elton John piece (Sharyn Harrex/PA)

“I have used a small rocket pin on his hair in reference to ‘Rocket Man’, a rose ‘Goodbye English Rose’ from Princess Diana’s funeral and a miniature grand piano in reference to his piano playing”, she said.

“These items help to tell his story and are recognisable to all which is what I am trying to create right down to ensuring the gap in his front teeth is perfectly replicated and of course his statement eyewear which he always wears as part of his attire.”

Mrs Harrex holding her depiction of Sir Elton John
Mrs Harrex said her depiction of Sir Elton John was her favourite (Sharyn Harrex/PA)

Another singer she depicted was the late Sinead O’Connor, with Mrs Harrex mentioning that working on this piece was an “emotional experience”.

“Sinead O’Connor has been a particularly emotional experience due to the sad life she endured, recent passing and her beautiful rendition of Nothing Compares 2 U”, she said.

“Whilst creating this piece I feel like I am putting her back together one button at a time, after being broken.

Mrs Harrex's depiction of Sinead O'Connor
Mrs Harrex’s depiction of Sinead O’Connor (Sharyn Harrex/PA)

“Becoming attached to the subject makes me feel I would love to travel to Ireland to take her home and perhaps dropping into the UK to deliver my favourite to Elton John.”

Mrs Harrex has shared her work on Facebook and said that seeing comments and positive reactions from social media users has been “extremely humbling”.

Mrs Harrex's depictions of Ed Sheeran and Snoop Dogg
Mrs Harrex’s depictions of Ed Sheeran and Snoop Dogg (Sharyn Harrex/PA)

“It gives me great pleasure to see others enjoying my art as much as I enjoy creating it,” she added.

Sir Rod Stewart, David Bowie, Dolly Parton and Olivia Newton-John are some of the stars who are next on the list for Mrs Harrex.