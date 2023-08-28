China to drop Covid-19 testing requirement for incoming travellers By Press Association August 28 2023, 9.11am Share China to drop Covid-19 testing requirement for incoming travellers Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4675660/china-to-drop-covid-19-testing-requirement-for-incoming-travellers/ Copy Link China is ending its requirement for a negative Covid-19 test result from incoming travellers (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File) China will no longer require a negative Covid-19 test result from incoming travellers starting on Wednesday. It is a milestone towards ending the virus restrictions imposed in China since early 2020. China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced the change at a briefing on Monday. China only ended its “zero-Covid” policy in December after years of tight restrictions that at times included full-city lockdowns and lengthy quarantines for people who were infected. As part of those measures, incoming travellers were required to quarantine for weeks at government-designated hotels. The curbs slowed the world’s second-largest economy, leading to rising unemployment and rare instances of unrest.