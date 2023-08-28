Friends of students killed in crash say ‘so hard to believe they are gone’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Friends of students killed in crash say ‘so hard to believe they are gone’

By Press Association
Pupils from the class of 2023 from Clonmel Presentation Secondary School attend a vigil (Brian Lawless/PA)
Classmates of two Leaving Certificate students killed in a crash which claimed the lives of four people in Co Tipperary have said “the little bit of peace is knowing that they’re together”.

Zoey Coffey and Grace McSweeney were killed in Friday’s crash in Clonmel alongside Grace’s brother Luke McSweeney and Nicole Murphy.

The three young women were aged 18 while Mr McSweeney was aged 24.

The youngsters were on their way to celebrate their Leaving Cert exam results, which they had received earlier in the day.

Classmates of Ms McSweeney and Ms Coffey, who had attended Presentation Secondary School, said the day will be remembered as the day “we lost four amazing people in our community”.

Speaking to RTE’s Morning Ireland, 19-year-old Enya Galligan said: “The little bit of peace is knowing that they’re together. Zoey and Grace were attached at the hip. Like, when there was one, there was the other, so just the peace knowing they are together now.

“Zoey lit up every room she walked into. She was the life and the soul of the party. She was just like a mammy to us all. If we ever needed anything, go to her.

“And Grace, she was like the hardest-working person I think I’ve ever met in my life.

“It’s just so upsetting to see that their lives are taken so soon in such a tragic way and we’re going to miss them so much, we’re just all in shock.”

Caoilfhionn Conway said: “If you were ever upset, they were the first to be there for you – always with a smile on their face.

“You couldn’t have a bad word to say about them, the two loveliest girls you could meet.”

Laura Cooney, 19, said: “They had such a positive impact and they were so kind to everyone, and they never had any issue or anything or anyone.

“It is so hard to believe they are gone.”

Victims of Co Tipperary fatal crash
(l to r) Luke McSweeney, Grace McSweeney, Nicole Murphy and Zoey Coffey died in the crash (Family handout/PA)

Mr McSweeney had attended CBS High School and Ms Murphy had attended Loreto Secondary School in Clonmel.

Asked about the impact on Leaving Certificate students who had received their results on the day the crash happened, Ms Galligan added: “I haven’t even thought about [the results] since, honestly, and I think it just proves that like family, friends, your health are everything.

“Like if it went your way, if it didn’t go your way, at the end of the day, all we need is each other. It puts things into perspective. Life’s too short to be worrying about things – a few numbers on a piece of paper, genuinely.

“It’s just such a tragic day. This was meant to be the best day of their lives and it’s just turned, took a turn for the worst for us all.

“We’ll never remember this as the day we got our results, we’ll remember the day we lost four amazing people in our community.”

A cousin of the McSweeney siblings said the family found “some small encouragement” in the crowds which attended a vigil.

Harry Phelan told RTE News: “They’ve really good people around them to support them and get them through. They can’t really put into words, and I suppose it hasn’t really hit them yet, and it will be a very tough days and years ahead.”