Stacy Lewis picks Ally Ewing, Cheyenne Knight and Angel Yin for Solheim Cup

United States captain Stacy Lewis admitted experiencing some of the “hardest” days of her career after naming Ally Ewing, Cheyenne Knight and Angel Yin as her wild card picks for the Solheim Cup next month.

The three picks completed the 12-strong American team who will be attempting to avoid an unprecedented third straight defeat in the biennial showpiece against Europe at Spain’s Finca Cortesin resort from September 22-24.

Lewis said: “These final days were definitely some of the hardest ones of my career, but I’m so proud to have Ally, Cheyenne and Angel on the 2023 US Solheim Cup team.

🤩🤩🤩 Our team is complete! A few friends helped us announce our 2023 squad! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/jXE8c4ZDcC — Solheim Cup Team USA 🇺🇸 (@SolheimCupUSA) August 28, 2023

“These three women earned their spots on this team, putting themselves into contention both with their play on the course and their teamwork off the course.

“Over the last year-and-a-half, I’ve gotten to know all the US players incredibly well and I’m honoured to be their captain. We are going to have an incredible week at Finca Cortesin.”

The first nine members of the US team were confirmed earlier on Monday after the weekend’s CPKC Women’s Open in Canada.

Seven players – world number one Lilia Vu, Nelly Korda, Allisen Corpuz, Megan Khang, Jennifer Kupcho, Danielle Kang and Andrea Lee – qualified through the US Solheim Cup points standings.

World number one Lilia Vu will be spearheading the United States bid to regain the Solheim Cup (John Walton/PA)

Lexi Thompson, who will be making her sixth appearance in the competition, and Rose Zhang qualified as the highest Americans in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings outside the top seven in the Solheim Cup points standings.

Lee tied for 13th at the CPKC Women’s Open, the exact finish she needed to move from eighth to seventh in the points standings and secure the final automatic qualifying berth.

She said: “I was pretty stressed coming down the stretch because I knew I had to finish top 13 to not have to rely on a captain’s pick.

“I’m just super grateful and honoured to represent the USA. It’s been a dream of mine ever since I was a little girl.

Lexi Thompson will be making her sixth Solheim Cup appearance in Spain next month (Ian Rutherford/PA)

“I played on two Junior Solheim Cup teams and have always wanted to play on the real Solheim Cup team. I’m just so excited and I can’t wait to play for Stacy and for Team USA.”

Lewis added: “The last year has been exciting – and challenging – and to have these players locked in has me pumped for the week in Spain.

“Even the rookies aren’t true rookies in my eyes. Over the last two years, they have proven to be great competitors and I have no doubt that they won’t be overwhelmed by the experience.”

Europe finalised their line-up last week with Scotland’s Gemma Dryburgh selected as a wild card pick to join English pair Charley Hull and Georgia Hall in captain Suzann Pettersen’s 12-strong team.