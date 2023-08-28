Probe into use of drone near site of crash that killed four in Clonmel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Probe into use of drone near site of crash that killed four in Clonmel

By Press Association
Flowers and tributes left at the scene in Clonmel (Brian Lawless/PA)
The Irish Aviation Authority has launched an investigation into the use of a drone near the site of a crash in Co Tipperary as first responders attended the scene.

The semi-state air space regulator said it could have hindered the emergency response that was under way at the time.

Three 18-year-old Leaving Cert students – Zoey Coffey, Nicole Murphy and Grace McSweeney – and Ms McSweeney’s 24-year-old brother Luke died in Clonmel after the car they were travelling in overturned and hit a wall on Friday night.

The tragedy has drawn the sympathies of the nation, with a vigil on Sunday night drawing around 2,000 people who gathered to mourn the loss of four young locals.

After their names were confirmed on Saturday, Garda Superintendent Kieran Ruane said the use of the drone had been “disrespectful” to the grieving families and first responders.

Father Michael Toomey, a chaplain at a Clonmel school, said there had been anger at the use of a drone at the scene of the crash.

In a statement on Monday, the aviation authority expressed its “deepest sympathies” to the families and friends of those killed and said an investigation had been launched.

“The actions of the drone operator at Mountain Road, Clonmel, Co Tipperary, were an invasion of privacy and posed a flight safety risk,” it said.

Co Tipperary fatal crash
Superintendent Kieran Ruane of Clonmel Garda Station. (Damien Storan/PA)

“This activity is also in direct contravention of the drone regulations.

“Remote pilots and drone operators are required, by European regulation, to avoid areas where an emergency response effort is ongoing.

“This is safety-critical as it could hinder possible aerial support and to protect the privacy rights of persons involved in the emergency event.  

“An IAA investigation has commenced and we are in contact with An Garda Siochana on the matter.”