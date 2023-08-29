Candidate declared winner of Guatemala election as his party is suspended

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Candidate declared winner of Guatemala election as his party is suspended

By Press Association
Presidential candidate Bernardo Arevalo speaks during a press conference after preliminary results showed him the victor in a presidential run-off election in Guatemala (Moises Castillo/AP)
Presidential candidate Bernardo Arevalo speaks during a press conference after preliminary results showed him the victor in a presidential run-off election in Guatemala (Moises Castillo/AP)

Bernado Arevalo has been declared the winner of Guatemala’s presidential elections, on the same day a government body suspended all activities by his Seed Movement party.

The progressive candidate was declared the winner of the election, one of the most tumultuous in the country’s recent history, by the top electoral tribunal.

But the prospect of him taking office as scheduled on January 14 is unclear after the party’s suspension by another government body.

Mr Arevalo and other opponents of the country’s elite faced judicial attacks but the little-known son of a former president emerged as a frontrunner after the first round of presidential voting in June.

Pictures of the Week Latin America and Caribbean Photo Gallery
Supporters of presidential candidate Bernardo Arevalo celebrate after preliminary results showed him the victor in a presidential run-off election (Moises Castillo/AP)

He failed to win enough support to win outright, but according to the official count he won 60.9% of the valid votes cast in the runoff on August 20 against right wing candidate Sandra Torres, the former first lady.

His win has been the source of a legal back-and-forth between various governmental entities and courts, some staffed with officials that have been sanctioned by the United States on charges of corruption.

He has faced allegations of voter fraud by Ms Torres and legal challenges and more.

Earlier this week, the Organisation of American States’ human rights commission asked that Guatemala provide protection for Mr Arevalo after reports of a possible plot to kill him.

Guatemala Election Complaint
Presidential candidate Sandra Torres (AP)

Monday’s party suspension came after Guatemala’s attorney general’s office opened an investigation into his Seed Movement for alleged irregularities in the gathering of signatures for its formation as a party.

The Seed Party has three days to challenge the suspension which would be elevated to the Supreme Electoral Tribunal, which initially called the race for Mr Arevalo.

Arrest warrants for electoral officials and raids to the party’s headquarters, have caused concern in the international community and among Guatemalans.

The legal proceeding had been interrupted by an injunction of the Constitutional Court until the official declaration of results.