Typhoon Saola to bring heavy rain and strong winds to Taiwan on way to China

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Typhoon Saola to bring heavy rain and strong winds to Taiwan on way to China

By Press Association
Taiwan’s weather authorities warned residents of heavy rain and strong winds as Typhoon Saola skirts the island’s southern coast on its way to China’s southern coast (National Institute of Information and Communications Technology/AP)
Taiwan’s weather authorities warned residents of heavy rain and strong winds as Typhoon Saola skirts the island’s southern coast on its way to China’s southern coast (National Institute of Information and Communications Technology/AP)

Taiwan’s weather authorities warned residents of heavy rain and strong winds starting on Wednesday as Typhoon Saola skirts the south of the island on its way to China’s southern coast.

The typhoon is moving north-west with sustained winds of 101mph (162kph) and gusts of up to 123mph (198kph), according to Taiwan’s Central Weather Bureau.

The typhoon’s eye will not hit Taiwan’s mainland, but is expected to graze the island’s southern cities with its outer bands.

The weather bureau also warned late on Monday night that high waves and swells are expected to make boat journeys dangerous.

Heavy rain is expected in Taiwan’s eastern and southern areas on Wednesday into Thursday.

The weather bureau has so far categorised the storm as a mid-strength typhoon, and said there is a slight chance the storm could strengthen.

The typhoon is then expected to hit southern Fujian and Guangdong provinces in China’s south.

Saola has caused flooding in the northern part of the Philippines in the past few days. Hundreds of people have been displaced, but no casualties have been reported.

A major typhoon has not made landfall in Taiwan in the past few years.

In July, the island was mostly able to avoid major damage caused by Typhoon Doksuri, which brought widespread flooding, upturned boats, and caused several dozens deaths in both the Philippines and China.