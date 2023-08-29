Chinese official tells US commerce secretary he is ready to improve co-operation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Chinese official tells US commerce secretary he is ready to improve co-operation

By Press Association
The top Chinese official in charge of economic relations with Washington told Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on Tuesday that he is ready to “make new positive efforts” to improve co-operation following an agreement to reduce trade tension by launching groups to discuss export controls and other commercial disputes (Andy Wong/Pool/AP)
The top Chinese official in charge of economic relations with Washington told Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on Tuesday that he is ready to “make new positive efforts” to improve co-operation following an agreement to reduce trade tension by launching groups to discuss export controls and other commercial disputes (Andy Wong/Pool/AP)

The top Chinese official in charge of economic relations with Washington told Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on Tuesday that he is ready to “make new positive efforts” to improve co-operation following an agreement to reduce trade tension by launching groups to discuss export controls and other commercial disputes.

Monday’s deal was the most substantial result to date out of a string of visits by American officials to Beijing over the last three months to revive relations that are at their lowest level in decades.

They express optimism about better communication, but neither side has given a sign it is ready to compromise on disputes about technology, security, human rights and other irritants.

China US
US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo is greeted by Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing (Andy Wong/Pool/AP)

Vice Premier He Lifeng sounded an optimistic note, referring to “in-depth exchanges” in July with his American counterpart, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

“I’m ready to work based on that with you, to make new positive efforts to deepen our consensus and extend our co-operation,” He told Ms Raimondo during a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in central Beijing.

The two governments will launch an “information exchange” about US controls on technology exports that irritate Beijing, though Ms Raimondo defended the curbs as necessary for national security and gave no indication that they might be relaxed.

“I’m looking forward to finding ways that we can more effectively engage on commercial issues that impact our relationship,” she told Mr He.

She said President Joe Biden “asked me to reiterate to you our desire to have more open engagement”.

Beijing broke off dialogue on military, climate and other issues with Washington in August 2022 in retaliation for a visit to Taiwan by then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The mainland’s ruling Communist Party claims the self-ruled island democracy as part of its territory and objects to any government having official contact.

China US
US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Chinese Premier Li Qiang share a light moment during a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing (Andy Wong/Pool/AP)

Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s government is trying to revive investor interest in China and reassure foreign companies as part of efforts to reverse an economic slump.

A key Chinese complaint is limits on access to processor chips and other US technology on security grounds that threaten to hamper the ruling Communist Party’s ambition to develop artificial intelligence and other industries.

The curbs crippled the smartphone business of Huawei Technologies, China’s first global tech brand.

Ms Raimondo defended the Biden administration’s strategy of “de-risking”, or encouraging more hi-tech manufacturing in the United States and to develop more sources of industrial supplies to reduce disruption. Beijing has criticised that as a possible attempt to isolate China and hamper its development.

“While we will never of course compromise in protecting our national security, I want to be clear that we do not seek to decouple or to hold China’s economy back,” Ms Raimondo told Mr He.

China US
Gina Raimondo and Hu Heping agreed to advance the US and China’s ‘people-to-people ties through increased tourism and educational and student exchange’ (Andy Wong/Pool/AP)

Also on Tuesday, Ms Raimondo met Chinese culture and tourism minister Hu Heping.

She said they agreed to ”advance our people to people ties through increased tourism and educational and student exchange.”

China is gradually reviving foreign tourism after lifting anti-virus controls that blocked most travel into and out of the country for three years.

The number of foreign students in China fell close to zero during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The visits are taking place under an agreement made by Mr Xi and Mr Biden during a meeting in Indonesia last November.

The Chinese state press has given them positive coverage, but Beijing has given no indication it might change trade, strategic, market access and other policies that irritate Washington and its Asian neighbours.