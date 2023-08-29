Sara Sharif’s cause of death ‘not yet ascertained’, inquest hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sara Sharif’s cause of death ‘not yet ascertained’, inquest hears

By Press Association
Sara Sharif (Surrey Police/PA)
Sara Sharif (Surrey Police/PA)

The cause of death of a 10-year-old girl whose body was found in her Surrey home, sparking an international manhunt, has not yet been determined, an inquest has heard.

Sara Sharif’s body was found at a property in Hammond Road, Woking, after police were called from Pakistan by her father, Urfan Sharif, on August 10.

The precise cause of death is “not yet ascertained” but is likely to be “unnatural”, an inquest opening into her death at Surrey Coroner’s Court heard on Tuesday.

Coroner Simon Wickens confirmed Sara was born in Slough, Berkshire, on January 11 2013.

Urfan Sharif, left, and Beinash Batool
Sara Sharif’s father Urfan Sharif and his partner Beinash Batool (Surrey Police/PA)

He then adjourned inquest proceedings until February 29 2024 to allow Surrey Police to carry out their investigations.

Mr Wickens offered his “sincere condolences” to all those “touched by Sara’s short life”.

Police believe Mr Sharif, 41, his partner Beinash Batool, 29, and his brother Faisal Malik, 28, fled to Islamabad the day before the youngster’s body was discovered.

The case has sparked a huge manhunt involving detectives from the two countries.

Surrey Police are continuing to appeal for information to help them piece together a picture of Sara’s lifestyle prior to her death.

They widened the timescale of their investigation after the post-mortem examination revealed that Sara had suffered multiple and extensive injuries, likely to have been caused over a sustained and extended period of time.

Sara’s mother, Olga Sharif, is being supported by specialist officers.