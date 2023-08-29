Family of girl who died at water park told cause of her death was drowning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Family of girl who died at water park told cause of her death was drowning

By Press Association
An inquest has opened into the death of Kyra Hill (Family handout/PA)
The family of an 11-year-old girl who died at a water park have been told at an inquest opening that the cause of her death was drowning.

Kyra Hill was attending a birthday party at Liquid Leisure near Windsor on August 6 last year when she got into trouble in a designated swimming area.

Emergency services were called at 3.55pm and Kyra was found just after 5.10pm and taken to Wexham Park Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Senior coroner Heidi Connor told Kyra’s family that a post-mortem examination gave the cause of her death as drowning.

She offered her “utterly heartfelt condolences at the loss of Kyra”, during a hearing at Berkshire Coroner’s Court on Tuesday.

The coroner told the family that “we must stand back and allow other investigations to be carried out first”.

Kyra’s father, Leonard Hill, and mother, Heather Parker, attended the opening of the inquest and Mr Hill asked the coroner whether the cause of Kyra’s death was final and whether his daughter had died at the hospital.

The family were also told they will be able to share more about Kyra’s life outside the “very difficult, traumatic evidence” during the inquest into her death.

Mr Hill previously likened footage of the tragedy to a “horror movie” in an interview with the PA news agency.

He said: “I’ve replayed the CCTV in my mind every day, every night. It’s like watching a horror movie. I replay my child on a hospital bed every day, every night.

“I replay my child in the morgue, and touching her cold freezing stiff body with fluids leaking from her nose, every day and every night.”

Mr Hill also previously told PA that Kyra had not been playing on inflatables and was swimming in the area designated for swimming.