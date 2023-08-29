Disease X vaccine ‘could be ready within 100 days of new threat emerging’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Disease X vaccine ‘could be ready within 100 days of new threat emerging’

By Press Association
Researchers from the University of Oxford are examining how to adapt the vaccine it created for Covid-19 for an unknown disease, also known as Disease X (Alamy/PA)
Researchers from the University of Oxford are examining how to adapt the vaccine it created for Covid-19 for an unknown disease, also known as Disease X (Alamy/PA)

A vaccine for a new virus with pandemic potential could be developed in as little as 100 days thanks to groundwork by British scientists.

Researchers from the University of Oxford are examining how to adapt the vaccine it created for Covid-19 for an unknown disease, also known as Disease X.

They will also examine how other vaccines can be developed to thwart future threats.

The announcement comes as the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) announced it was awarding Oxford scientists up to 80 million US dollars (£63.6 million) for the project.

Scientists will come up with prototype vaccines against “high risk” viruses most likely to cause a future pandemic, which could swiftly be adapted if a new threat emerges.

The CEPI said this would “pave the way for the development of new vaccines… within just 100 days of a virus with pandemic potential emerging”.

Researchers will also be tasked with working on ways to speed up manufacture of jabs so vaccines could be rolled out more quickly in the event of a future outbreak.

Professor Sir Andrew Pollard, director of the Oxford Vaccine Group and investigator at the Pandemic Sciences Institute, Oxford, said: “This is a groundbreaking commitment from CEPI to provide momentum that will drive the critical research that we need to be better prepared for future pandemics.

“Building on our extensive experience in vaccine development over the past 30 years and world-leading response to Covid-19 with the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, we will strive with CEPI to secure the safety of future generations against the ongoing threats from the microbial world.”

Dr Richard Hatchett, chief executive of CEPI, said: “Through this partnership, CEPI will benefit from the expertise of Oxford’s world class team of vaccine scientists, and the institution’s steadfast commitment to global equitable access, as we prepare for future pandemic threats.”

Researchers from the UK Health Security Agency have already begun work on developing vaccines against Disease X.

Work is ongoing at the high-security Porton Down laboratory in Wiltshire.