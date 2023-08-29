Man jailed for ‘opportunistic’ rape of woman on Hastings beach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man jailed for ‘opportunistic’ rape of woman on Hastings beach

By Press Association
Matthew Taylor was sentenced at Lewes Crown Court (Sussex Police/PA)
Matthew Taylor was sentenced at Lewes Crown Court (Sussex Police/PA)

A man who “lured” a woman away from a busy pub to Hastings beach and raped her has been sentenced to six and a half years in prison, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has said.

Matthew Taylor, of Clement Hill Road, Hastings, East Sussex, was found guilty of one count of rape after an “appalling, opportunistic attack” on a woman in her 20s, who was new to town and at first believed he was being friendly on a night out on February 12, 2023.

Taylor, 31, a groundsman, was sentenced at Lewes Crown Court on August 18 after a trial, Sussex Police said.

Claire Gallagher, of CPS South East, said: “This was an appalling opportunistic attack on a woman new to the town, who believed that Taylor was being friendly when he first approached her.

“Instead, he was planning to lure her away from a busy place, so he could force himself on her.

“As soon as they got to the beach his behaviour immediately changed and he started to attack her.

“Despite her repeated protests that she did not consent to any sexual activity with him, Taylor ignored her pleas and subjected her to a traumatic ordeal.”

At Lewes Crown Court, Taylor was added to the Sex Offenders’ Register.

He was cleared of a second charge of rape on the same woman.

Detective Sergeant Elizabeth Pike, from Sussex Police’s safeguarding investigations unit, praised the woman for her “incredible” bravery in coming forward to report the attack and facing Taylor in court for the trial.

“This is sadly something that will stay with her forever, but I hope this sentence will go some way in helping her rebuild her life,” Ms Pike said.

She also praised officers for their response in the case, adding: “His sentencing demonstrates our determination to catch offenders and get justice for victims who come forward to us.

“We take all reports of rape and sexual offences seriously and support is available on the Sussex Police website for victims and survivors.”